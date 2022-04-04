Impotence or known as erectile dysfunction can greatly reduce a man’s quality of life. According to the news, impotence is more common in men with high blood pressure. Is it true that hypertension causes impotence?

Before going any further about it, you need to know that impotence is the inability of a man to maintain an erection. This condition can affect ‘manliness,’ especially if experienced by men still in the productive age range.

In fact, the penis has an anatomical structure that supports erection. This section is called the corpora cavernosa, which is a porous tissue containing small arteries and veins, smooth muscle, and space.

The onset of an erection begins with sending signals from the brain to the nerve fibers in the penis. This causes the smooth muscle in the corpora cavernosa to relax.

Furthermore, the flow of blood that enters the penis will suppress the veins in charge of draining blood out of the body.

Well, the erection will end if there is a contraction of the smooth muscle of the body. The blood flows out of the veins because there is no pressure on the veins.

Does Hypertension Trigger Impotence?

Impotence is a medical condition that can occur due to various factors, such as vascular (blood vessels), urological (urinary), neurologic (nerve), psychological, endocrine (hormonal), and iatrogenic factors.

Of these factors, there is one that is related to blood vessels. This condition is synonymous with people with hypertension, aka high blood pressure.

So, it is true that impotence is more common in people with hypertension. The risk of impotence in people with hypertension is twice as big, you know! This risk may increase with age, disease severity, and comorbidities.

Some of the co-factors that make people with hypertension more prone to experiencing impotence include:

Diabetes

Obesity or weight above normal

Metabolic syndrome

Cholesterol levels are too high or low (dyslipidemia)

History of heart failure or heart disease

This condition is related to the presence of plaque that clogs blood vessels, which is known as atherosclerosis. The presence of this plaque or blockage makes blood flow less smooth.

The fact says that blockage due to atherosclerosis will first trigger problems in small arteries. In more advanced conditions, atherosclerosis causes problems in large streets, such as in the heart.

Therefore, complaints of impotence are often the beginning of coronary heart disease in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. It is estimated that impotence can appear 3-5 years before coronary heart disease. That means that impotence can be an early marker for the diagnosis of coronary heart disease in patients with hypertension.

Hypertension Drugs Can Be the Cause of Impotence?

In addition to direct hypertension, the drugs used for this disease also play a role in the occurrence of impotence, aka erectile disorders.

The following are some hypertension drugs that cause impotence:

Diuretic

This class of drugs can lower blood pressure in the body, making it difficult to achieve an erection. This drug can also reduce levels of zinc which is very useful for making testosterone.

Beta-Blocker

Beta-blockers are also classified as hypertension drugs that cause impotence. These side effects are mainly found in the old beta-blocker drugs.

For people with hypertension, you need to consult a doctor to minimize these side effects. In addition to dosage adjustments, you may also be asked to improve your daily lifestyle.

The data show that the management of high blood pressure—either with lifestyle changes or the consumption of appropriate antihypertensive drugs—can maintain a patient’s quality of life and reduce the risk of complications.

Anticipation of Impotence Due to Hypertension

If you have hypertension, you must control the disease as well as possible. This is done to reduce the risk of impotence, heart problems, and other complications.

If you have hypertension, you must control the disease as well as possible. This is done to reduce the risk of impotence, heart problems, and other complications.

In controlling the disease, the first step that needs to be done is to consult a doctor honestly. You have to tell everything about the disease and complaints you are experiencing, including the medicines you have been taking.

Not only that, you also need to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Examples of healthy lifestyles that can be done are:

Stay away from cigarettes

Consumption of healthy and balanced food every day

Limiting alcoholic drinks

Reducing the amount of salt in the daily diet

Exercise regularly and regularly

It is a fact that hypertension causes impotence. You should be more vigilant, especially if you have previously experienced high blood pressure.