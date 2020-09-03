HORROR MOVIE scenes are set to come to life this autumn, with a brand new attraction unveiled for the North’s biggest scream park.

Psycho Path Presents Fear Ground is returning to Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield, to terrify guests every Friday and Saturday throughout October.

And organisers promise this year to be even more shocking than the last, thanks to Corn-ered – a huge corn maze hiding all manner of scares within its walls.

Covering more than 2.5 acres in size, the new attraction is not for the faint-hearted, and makes use of horrifying set pieces, scary sounds and lighting – with organisers currently in the process of recruiting a huge number of scare actors for this year’s event.

Christiano Crawford, of 700 Acres Ltd which owns Psycho Path, believes this year’s event will be a memorable one.

“Corn-ered gives us the opportunity to deliver a classic scare with a modern Psycho Path edge,” said Christiano.

“It’s a fully immersive, outdoor experience, set in a maze bigger than a Premier League football pitch, surrounded by spectacular sets and overrun with evil doers and terrifying scares.”

Visitor safety is a top priority and Nigel Holliday, of 700 Acres Ltd, said: “Thanks to the huge site we have to work with we’ve been very lucky to be able to adapt both the indoor and outdoor aspects of our event so it meets social distancing guidelines and we’ve taken lots of expert advice on how to keep everyone safe during their visit.”

This year the site has introduced a scare scale, with each attraction being given a scare score so guests have a taste to expect before they enter.

And the popular bar and entertainment area will return as Stage Fright, featuring a packed line-up of performers and a number of popular North East street food vendors such as Hatch 76, Acropolis, Medhead, Parm-O-Rama and Tango Durham.

Tickets start at £20 and can be purchased at https://www.psycho-path.co.uk/psycho-path-events/