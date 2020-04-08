A MOTORCYCLE club has donated dozens of Easter eggs to residents at a Thornaby care home.

Motorclub 500 dropped off 63 chocolate eggs at Mandale House Care Home, on Acklam Road, ahead of the weekend.

Club representatives Brian Laverock and his wife delivered the eggs to staff outside the home, as the home is currently closed to non-essential visitors.

Brian said: “We didn’t want the residents to feel left out. I didn’t want them to think the club had forgotten them.”

The Ladies Section of Teesside Golf Club, on Acklam Road, Thornaby, has also dropped off hampers full of Easter eggs for the residents.

Resident Brenda Turner said: “It’s so nice of everyone to think of us and bring us Easter eggs.”

Tracy Wilson, activities coordinator at Mandale House Care Home, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of the local community during this difficult time.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Motorclub 500 and the Ladies Section of the Acklam Golf Club for thinking about the residents and delivering delicious treats for them to enjoy this Easter.”