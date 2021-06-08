ONE of the region’s leading drainage and sewerage experts has urged businesses and homeowners alike to have their septic tanks emptied and inspected as the UK edges closer to returning to normality after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the Coronavirus restrictions, many systems – particularly domestically – have been put under more strain than usual due to the fact that people have been forced to spend more time at home.

Depending on occupancy of a house or building, the collection schedule will of course vary. Rule of thumb for an inspection has historically been every two years during a service emptying.

This is done to reduce the risk of build up in the system which could ultimately find its way back into properties and leave the owners with a costly clean up job.

And experts at Jet Aire Services – which has a base on Riverside Industrial Estate in Middlesbrough – have advised people to not only get their systems emptied but cleansed and given a visual ‘health check’. This health check of the tank used as a means to detect any blockages which could lead to problems.

Jamie Swan, Sales & Marketing Director at Jet Aire Services, said: “For more than a year, we’ve spent more time at home than we usually would and as a result there will be systems that are close to blocking up.

“People have had more important things to worry about throughout the pandemic, and we fully appreciate that thinking about their drainage systems in their homes or businesses may not have been at the top of their priority list.

“A build up of solids causes slower draining, and that will be a tell-tale sign if people have noticed a difference. If that is the case, then now is the time to act.

“Systems have been placed under a higher amount of pressure than normal in people’s homes, and at the same time businesses will also have a natural surge as premises get back to full capacity.

“As well as slower draining, there are other warning signs such as unusual smells or even leaks from pipes. It is far easier having the problems detected and rectified now rather than waiting until there is a genuine emergency.”

Jet Aire Services, which was set up more than 30 years, is recognised as one of the leading businesses in the north of England in the drainage sector, and works for customers across the UK.

The company has invested around £1m in new technology over the last year, and has specialist crews available to carry out work on septic tanks.

For more information on Jet Aire Services, visit www.jetaire.co.uk.

To make arrangements for a septic tank review at your home or business, call 01642 690 045.