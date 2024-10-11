Driftwood Designs range of noodle mats, plus new designs in their bag and card ranges

Driftwood Designs has launched a new range of beautiful noodle mats, plus new designs in their popular bag and card ranges.

All the products in the Driftwood Designs ranges beautifully incorporate the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes, whose passion is creating colourful illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more.

And Lizzie regularly creates new designs which means the Driftwood offerings are always fresh and there are plenty fabulous products to check out. The combination of design and practicality make the range great for gifting… even if you are gifting to yourself.

Here are some of the latest new offerings:

NOODLE MATS

This brand-new range offers the chance to enjoy aesthetically pleasing, yet utterly practical, designs from the moment you step over your threshold. In terms of practicality, these mats have it all. They are exceptional at trapping dirt, durable and long lasting, and they do not shed. They are anti-slip and comfortable on the feet thanks to their cushioning. Plus, they are suitable for indoor and outdoor use, as well as being pet friendly.

The designs are everything Driftwood lovers will expect. They are bold and stylish and certain to get noticed by visitors to your home. These mats will perfectly mix and match with other Driftwood household products.

And their eco credentials are spot on, being produced in the UK of 100% recycled PVC.

RRP: £30.00

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/product-category/all-homewares/living/door-mats/

NEW BAGS

Adding to the existing range of stylish, practical and eco-conscious tote bags, the two new bags, made from renewable and biodegradable cotton canvas, both have an added gusset for extra strength and durability.

The new Daffodil Gusset Bag combines two of Lizzie’s trademark emblems, hearts and daffodils to make a new and gorgeous design. It is complimented by a striking bright green gusset, meaning the bag will look great over any shoulder.

The Môr-forwyn bag’s arresting design depicts a mermaid swimming under the waves in a cool shade of turquoise against a plain background, with a matching turquoise gusset. The perfect beach or swimming bag, or simply for any girl who loves the water.

RRP: £7.50

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/product-category/all-homewares/bags-all-homewares/

CARDS

Wildflower range

Driftwood converts will already be familiar with Lizzie’s wide range of flower designs. Now there are even more lovely, colourful floral designs available, including foxgloves, roses, daisies and cow parsley. Affordably priced they are the perfect way to celebrate or send thanks, without breaking the bank.

RRP: £2.40

Bright card collection

As the name suggests, these cards are brightly coloured. They are boldly designed with simple, striking imagery of Welsh slogans. Along with words such as hyfryd (lovely), ffrind (friend) and cwtsh (hug) there is a rather cheeky rude one for the more irreverent customer: ‘cer i grafu’, which literally translates as ‘go and scratch’ but the sentiment is a bit ruder than that. Fun for the Welsh customers but perhaps even more fun if you’re sending it to someone who doesn’t speak Welsh.

RRP: £2.40

To browse cards go to https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/product-category/cards/

For the full Driftwood Designs range go to: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/

ABOUT DRIFTWOOD DESIGNS

Driftwood Designs incorporates the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes whose passion is creating illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. This means her art can be incorporated into people’s everyday lives in the form of oven gloves, lamp shades, coasters, aprons and even clocks. Lizzie and her business partner Becky Barratt are both native to Wales and they have grown from a home-based business to three shops in Wales. They also they also have an online shop, which is figuratively packed to the rafters with beautiful, accessibly priced products.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/

https://www.facebook.com/lizziespikesdriftwood

https://www.instagram.com/drifteddesigns/