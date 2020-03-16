Following the publication of new government data this morning on drink-drive casualties in Great Britain, RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis said:

“As these figures clearly show, the scourge of drink-drivers remains a serious problem in Great Britain. For nearly a decade there has been virtually no progress in reducing the number of fatalities involving a driver over the limit.

“A reduction in the drink-drive limit in England and Wales could be a better deterrent for some of these drivers, but there is also a clear need for more roads policing officers and stronger measures to tackle re-offending. On a more positive note, we know the Government is considering the use of ‘alcolocks’ which would be fitted to vehicles to stop past offenders from getting behind the wheel when over the limit.”