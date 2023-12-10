DriveTribe accelerates its talent roster following partnership with Ben Collins

DriveTribe to increase work with Ben Collins, formerly known as ‘The Stig’, following expansion of talent pool available to the content production house

Agreement will see Ben Collins appear more regularly on DriveTribe’s channels, as well as Centric Creative powered by DriveTribe producing content for Ben’s own channel

Talent expansion plan consolidates DriveTribe’s position as a specialist in producing industry-leading automotive content

DriveTribe has announced that it will enter a new phase of collaboration with Ben Collins, the racing driver-turned-presenter formerly known as “The Stig”, as part of the automotive content production house’s talent expansion plan.

The collaboration will see Ben Collins become a more prominent presenter on DriveTribe’s channels, bringing his unique blend of driving prowess and charismatic storytelling to a broader audience.

DriveTribe will also extend its creative influence by assisting Ben with extra production input on his YouTube channel.

Dave Murdoch, Managing Director at DriveTribe, said: “Ben Collins is a true icon in the automotive world. Over the years, he has firmly established himself as an engaging and natural presenter since he took off The Stig’s helmet.

“Ben is a key part of our talent expansion plan, where we are not only able to grow his presence on our channel, bringing even more amazing content to our followers and clients, but we are also able to support the strategic growth of his own channels through our 10-million strong audience as well as in-house production capability.”

Ben Collins mirrored his excitement about the new partnership: “I have worked with the DriveTribe team in some shape or form for many years now and I am thrilled to be strengthening my ties with them and continue working with the mighty Centric Creative team.

“Centric Creative have filmed some stonking content for my channel, BenCollinsDrives, for a while now and played an important part in building my channel prior to this announcement. This collaboration will mean we get to produce even more content for DriveTribe’s loyal fanbase as well as make some great content for my own channel.”

