DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE evolves to gain nearly seven per cent more range

The only 100 per cent electric model in its segment, it now achieves up to 212 miles on the WLTP combined cycle

Technical developments increase range in real-life use

DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE demonstrates the knowledge and expertise garnered by DS Automobiles from winning four Formula E titles

The first 100 per cent electric model in the DS Automobiles range is evolving. On sale since 2019, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE can now achieve a range of 212 miles according to the WLTP combined cycle, an increase of nearly seven per cent.

During the development, priority was given to the real-life usage of DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE. Notably, the heat pump has been developed with a moisture sensor for increased efficiency. Offered as standard, the heat pump enables heat to be produced by compression to generate hot air. As a result, energy consumption is greatly reduced.

From continued development and constant discussion with the Formula E championship winning team, supported by DS Performance, the gear ratio has also been perfected to further improve the efficiency of DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE.

The range gain in real-life usage is also achieved through the adoption of new 17-inch A-rated tyres, developed by Continental. Offered in 215/60 R17 96H size, the Continental EcoContact™ 6 Q introduces a new compound with high silica technology to improve rolling resistance and reduce noise emissions.

With an electrification strategy in place since its creation, DS Automobiles is the multi-energy brand with the lowest average CO 2 emissions in Europe (100.2 g/km of CO 2 according to the WLTP cycle per registered car in the first half of 2021) and every model is available with an electrified powertrain. The brand has seen 40 per cent of its customers buy either a fully electric or plug-in -hybrid car in 2021, in the UK. This strategy is accelerating: from 2024, every new DS Automobiles model will be exclusively 100 per cent electric.

The DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is available from £31,500 OTR (including the government plug-in grant). For more information visit www.dsautomobiles.co.uk.