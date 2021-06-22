The new partnership between Durham Cricket and Nuffield Health Tees Hospital will give access to the healthcare provider’s specialist services including scans, x-rays, treatment and surgery where necessary.

This partnership will see Nuffield Health Tees Hospital’s branding displayed around the venue at Emirates Riverside and on the club website.

The hospital, based in Norton, celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year and has established itself as one of the leading providers of private healthcare in the North East, serving patients from Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Middlesbrough, Durham and the surrounding area.

In 2017 it became the only hospital north of Leeds to receive an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A not-for-profit healthcare organisation, Nuffield Health runs a network of award-winning hospitals, fitness and wellbeing clubs together with a host of other healthcare and diagnostic services across the country.

Durham Cricket sales director, Tom Seymour, said: “We are delighted to have agreed this new partnership with Nuffield Health. Nuffield is a proven health organisation and for the Durham Cricket playing squad to have their services available to them, is something that the club will really benefit from. We look forward to working together over the next two years.”

Nuffield Health Tees Hospital director, Steve Sharp, said: “We’re hugely excited to begin our new partnership with Durham Cricket and very much looking forward to playing our part in the club’s future success with our health care support.”

Ross Huntley, sales and services manager at Nuffield Health Tees Hospital, adds: “The connection between elite sport and local communities is significant and can make a hugely positive impact on both the physical and mental health of all involved. We’re delighted to have the ability to further promote this, aligned to the values of the Durham Cricket Foundation.”