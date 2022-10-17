THOSE LOOKING to celebrate the New Year can do that in style at Bowburn Hall, the hotel and events venue at Durham.

The venue, set in five acres of landscaped gardens, is offering a lunch, dinner, ball and even an overnight stay for visitors over the New Year period.

With two evening events for adults, as well as a lunch suitable for the entire family on New Year’s Day, Bowburn Hall has something on offer for everyone.

Following on from several performances at Bowburn Hall over the festive period, singer Jemma Jenkins will headline the celebrations on New Year’s Eve with a performance of party covers from the 1980s to the modern day.

Guests at this New Year’s Eve Celebration Ball can also enjoy a four course dinner alongside this live musical entertainment.

Featuring dishes from the Bowburn Hall Festive Party menu, guests can choose from a range of meals including a traditional turkey dinner, a pan fried salmon and crab dish and a vegetarian leek, mushroom and potato goulash.

For dessert, options include a traditional Christmas pudding, or a homemade white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake.

On the same night, Bowburn Hall will also offer a New Year’s Eve bar party, complete with reserved seats, drinks and music, with a more informal food option in the form a finger buffet, taking place in the hotel’s lounge and conservatory.

While the New Year’s celebrations are expected to wrap up in the early hours, for those wishing to stay overnight, Bowburn offers a New Year’s Residential offer.

An afternoon tea, dinner at the Celebration Ball and a late morning brunch are on offer for those who choose this option, as well as a night in one of the hotel’s 20 rooms.

Bowburn’s New Year celebrations come to an end on 1 January, with another serving of their traditional festive four course menu.

From noon, guests can choose from offerings including creamy garlic mushrooms with crispy pancetta or a traditional prawn cocktail complete with Marie Rose sauce.

Bowburn’s festive celebrations will continue into the New Year, with two more dates of their Party Through the Decades Disco Night in January.

Callum Gallagher, Assistant General Manager at Bowburn Hall said, “We have something on offer for everyone at Bowburn this festive period, and our New Year events are absolutely no different.

“While our evening celebrations are perfect for adults looking to celebrate in style, our New Year’s Day lunch is a fantastic way for the whole family to celebrate the start of 2023.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests to Bowburn, whether it’s for the day, the evening, or an overnight stay.”

Tables can be booked now by telephoning 0191 3770311. For further information and costings for all events please see https://www.bowburnhallhotel.co.uk/