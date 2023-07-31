E-Bikes Are the Most Attractive Electric-Powered Mode of Transportation

The term ‘electric vehicle’ has now become a buzzword. While the image we most often conjure up in our minds is that of an electric car, a new survey by Deloitte shows that electric bikes are more popular and more attractive amongst commuters.

The survey, which surveyed 1,008 respondents in Germany, found that the largest part of the survey respondents – 18% – used an electric bike. This was followed by electric cars (7%) and electric scooters (7%). Moreover, e-bikes received the highest ranking of 2.7 (out of four) when it came to their attractiveness as a sustainable mode of transportation.

Increasingly, people are making the shift to eco-friendly modes of transport, driven by concerns for the environment and the need for more efficient ways to navigate urban areas.

Today, we explore how the demand for e-bikes is still strong, what are their advantages and subsequent challenges and how can we promote their use in our urban environments.

Why are people choosing electric bikes?

The main reason people find electric bikes the most attractive, according to the Deloitte study, is their practicality. In fact, 62% think that this is the top reason to ride an e-bike.

E-bikes allow people to travel further and faster than a traditional bike, without the same level of physical exertion. This means that e-bikes are a great option for people who may not be able to cycle long distances or who want to arrive at their destination without breaking a sweat.

They are also highly efficient, using significantly less energy than cars. In this sense, they are a great choice for daily commutes, especially in congested urban areas where traffic can be slow-moving.

Electric bikes can also be stored and parked easily without additional fees compared to cars. You can find free parking spots around schools, train stations, shopping centres and other public spaces. Most workplaces also offer parking spots for e-bikes. If you’re looking for a parking spot in advance, OpenStreetMap has information on bike parking around the UK and gives you the exact number of available spots.

41% of the survey respondents pointed out that sustainability is another top benefit of e-bikes. A new study by I. Philips, J. Anable and T. Chatterton found that walking and cycling have the ability to reduce car CO2 emissions by 8.5 million tonnes per annum, which is equal to one year of energy use for 971,309 homes.

With the high social emphasis on environmental issues and the lack of emissions produced by e-bikes, they are an excellent choice. Plus, they have health benefits too and are fun to use, as 37% of the Deloitte survey participants find the fun of cycling appealing.

Contrary to what many people might think, electric bikes are priced similarly to traditional bikes, which makes them relatively affordable. On top of this, e-bikes require very little maintenance when compared to cars and offer significant savings on fuel costs.

When did electric bikes become popular?

The rise in popularity of e-bikes can be attributed to a number of factors, including increased awareness of the environmental impact of traditional transportation methods, rising fuel prices and advances in battery technology.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the growing popularity of e-bikes. People were looking for safe and socially distanced ways to commute and exercise, and the uptake of e-bikes has continued.

In 2020, 160,000 electric bikes were sold in the UK compared to 108,000 electric car sales during the same period, according to the United Kingdom Bicycle Association.

Other eco wheels to try

In addition to e-bikes, there has also been a rise in other eco-friendly modes of transportation. Electric scooters, mopeds, motorcycles and micro-mobiles are some of the most popular ones.

These options offer a fun and efficient way to travel, especially in urban areas where traffic can be a major issue. They are also relatively affordable and easy to use, making them a popular choice for people who want to try out an alternative mode of transportation.

Electric bikes challenges

However, while e-bikes and eco-wheels have seen a significant rise in popularity, they are not without their challenges.

One of the main issues is infrastructure. Many cities are still not designed to accommodate e-bikes and other alternative modes of transportation, which makes it more difficult for riders to navigate busy streets and intersections. Nevertheless, with the rise of e-bikes popularity, we are expecting to see more infrastructure improvements. Cities such as Copenhagen have already started to install formidable networks of bike lanes fitted with charging stations alongside policies to encourage electric bike use. More cities will surely follow.

Just like with a traditional bike, it’s important to keep safe while cycling by always wearing a road bike helmet.

Despite these challenges, the demand for e-bikes and eco-wheels shows no signs of slowing down. As more people become aware of the benefits of alternative modes of transportation, and as cities begin to invest in infrastructure to support these options, we can expect to see even more people choosing e-bikes and other electric-powered vehicles as their go-to mode of transportation.

