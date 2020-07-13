Rosedene, a childcare provider which operates with 12 nurseries across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire, welcomed local MP, Simon Clarke, to re-open it’s Guisborough campus after an extensive refurbishment.

The re-opening follows a £150,000 investment in the building and facilities to ensure it is a centre of excellence for other nurseries in the area.

It was the third site to be opened by Rosedene in September 2003, following on from Marske and Redcar nurseries. Originally it was Don’s supermarket, then Hintons, followed by Spar. Rosedene took the building over when it was a Christian Science Church and converted it into an education facility.

Mr Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, was given a tour of the facilities and was invited to help the children put the finishing touches to a commemorative photograph frame, which will hang in the entrance to the nursery with a photo commemorating the event. The frame is made from objects found by the children as part of the nursery’s Forest School learning experience.

In 2015 Rosedene in Guisborough became the first Ofsted outstanding day nursery in Redcar & East Cleveland. Today, the company has four Ofsted outstanding nurseries in Egglescliffe, Guisborough, Hemlington and Ormesby, with all others rated good.

Rosedene remained open throughout the lockdown and supported hundreds of children and key workers.

Alice McCullagh, director at Rosedene, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Simon Clarke MP to visit our newly refurbished facility in Guisborough. Rosedene is proud to have been able to support key workers throughout the lockdown by providing childcare for those who needed it.

“Our Guisborough nursery is already rated Ofsted outstanding, but we continue to innovate and raise the bar with our early years experiences. The new facilities, together with our wonderful team, will provide endless opportunities for children to be curious and understand the world around them.

“We’re delighted that Mr Clarke has officially opened the refurbished nursery and has seen the service we are providing to the parents and children of East Cleveland. We hope he’ll be back to visit us again soon.”

Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said: “In East Cleveland, like everywhere else, we want to make sure children get the best start in life; that they get all the confidence and the friendships and the education they need before they go into formal education. It’s lovely to see them getting this chance here.

“Obviously it’s also important because it gives parents the chance to get back to work and if we can’t get children back into nurseries after coronavirus starts to ease then clearly we’ve still got a major economic problem, so it works for every part of the age spectrum.

“What a fantastic team they’ve got here. I think anyone can appreciate what a special place this is.”