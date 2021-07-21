An award-winning holiday retreat is setting new standards in self-catering holiday accommodation thanks to a £3m investment in 21 new luxury lodges at its base in the village of Raywell near Cottingham, East Yorkshire.

Raywell Hall Country Lodges will be offering guests a whole new level of outdoor entertainment space and “in lodge” experience when it opens its new development – The Westwoods – later this month.

Solid steel-framed gazebos, cabana-style day beds, super-sized patios, hot tubs and undercover seating areas will all combine to provide the extra level of luxury and indulgence Director Phil Mackay says customers are looking for from a modern UK break.

Speaking at the official launch of the new lodges, Mr Mackay said: “There is huge demand out there for staycations at the moment, and we could easily have cashed in by adding more units, but we’d much rather offer a premium experience and go the extra mile to surprise and delight our guests so that they consider coming back and telling their friends and family about the great time they had.

“There’s plenty of choice out there for the holidaying public so it’s important to stay one step ahead by offering something different to the competition, and we’re definitely doing that with these new lodges.”

Set in the grounds of an elegant 19th century manor house, the new development includes a mix of one to four-bed lodges, including some that are pet-friendly. All have been manufactured less than 15 miles away by Hull-based Omar Park & Leisure Homes, ensuring the most sustainable supply process possible – an important factor for a park that proudly holds a David Bellamy Gold Award for conservation.

Omar is just one of the dozens of local companies and trades that have worked on the new development over the last 18 months – an expansion that has seen Raywell add 15 new staff to its growing holiday park team.

Funded by site owners Quintor LLP, the new development brings to 54 the total number of rental lodges at Raywell, which opened in 2007 with just three lodges on hire. All are exclusively available to book through self-catering holiday giant Hoseasons as part of its Autograph Lodge Holidays collection.

Simon Altham, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Awaze – the parent company of Hoseasons, has known Mr Mackay since he first started letting through the staycation specialist more than 15 years ago.

Invited as guest of honour at the official opening, Mr Altham said: “It’s great to be here today and see what a fantastic holiday destination Raywell has become.

“I remember standing here with Phil when this was just a muddy field and listening to his vision of what the site could become. His passion for great service is as infectious now as it was then and it’s that drive and desire to always go one better that has turned this place into one of the most innovative lodge resorts in our entire portfolio.

“Raywell already has an incredible 9.6/10 rating from our customers, but Phil and his team realise the importance of continual improvement and are a great example to other park owners who want to stand out from the crowd.”

Mr Mackay added: “I am extremely proud of the whole team at Raywell who have worked so incredibly hard to delivery such amazing holiday homes within a tight time deadline. Without their commitment and determination it just would not have been possible and to see it all come together first hand has been fantastic.”

Quintor LLP is currently seeking out other suitable locations to invest in and develop.

For more information about Hoseasons visit www.hoseasons.co.uk.