ECO-FRIENDLY FUN AT THE BRIDGES…

YOUNGSTERS can have fun in the sand and learn about the environment at the same time, at the next activity session at a North East shopping centre.

Sunderland’s the Bridges has now installed its annual beach, which is open daily until 2 September.

And each Monday the beach will host a special activity session, keeping kids entertained and amused.

Next week (Monday 31 July) the fun session will also get children to think about the environment and recycling, with a special litter picking session on the beach.

And then all the items collected will not go to waste – as they will then be used in a craft session where they will be turned into sea creatures.

The session runs from 10.30am until noon and can be booked at the customer service desk at a cost £2.50p.

After their litter picking, little ones can look forward to Monday 7 August when there is another chance for them to get inventive with a morning packed with arts and crafts projects.

Youngsters can enjoy activities such as sand art, as well as bucket and spade decorating and tiara and pirate hat crafting, followed by a pirate and mermaid story time to finish the morning.

The Monday morning activities will continue each week until August 28.

Karen Eve, Centre Director, said the beach is always a popular attraction and believes the environment focused event will be no different.

“We’ve created lots of different activities for each week, and this litter picking event combines an opportunity to think environmentally with a chance to craft something creative,” she said.

“Alongside these activities, the beach remains open every day for families coming into the centre, making it a useful way to spend some time in between shopping, whenever you visit the Bridges.”

For further information of all events at the Bridges, visit www.thebridges-shopping.com

Please follow and like us: