Award-winning gameplay, complete with exclusive licenses and the latest season data, presented at an all-new price

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has announced that eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE is available to purchase from today on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™ and PC Steam* via participating digital and physical stores starting at RRP €29.99 / £24.99 / US$29.99.

*PlayStation®4 and Xbox One™ is available now, with Steam available from 17:00 UTC.

Presented as a standalone game, eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (PES 2021) delivers all the critically acclaimed features and gameplay from eFootball PES 2020 that was awarded “Best Sports Game” at E3 2019, plus more. Along with the latest player and club data for the new season, the game also includes the exclusive UEFA EURO 2020™ mode and content in advance of the rescheduled real-life tournament.

Due to the delayed finishes of several league seasons, certain leagues and licenses will be updated via a day one patch, while others will be updated via a post-launch Data Pack. The latest information can be found here.

This year’s Standard Edition features an historic cover design, starring four eFootball PES ambassadors for this season – Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Alphonso Davies. The PES 2021 Standard Edition is available physically and digitally from RRP €29.99 / £24.99 / US$29.99.

All four ambassadors also feature in the brand-new Club Editions for eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE, available via digital platforms only from RRP €34.99 / £29.99 / US$34.99. Each Club Edition, five in total, includes one Iconic Moment Series player, full myClub squad and much more.

Existing PES 2020 or PES 2020 LITE users are eligible for a 20% discount on any Club Edition if purchased through those games, available until October 29th, 2020.

