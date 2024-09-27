‘Electric Boost’ makes the All-New Dacia Spring even more affordable

The All-New Dacia Spring – the UK’s most affordable new electric car, priced from only £14,995 on-the-road – is now even more accessible following the introduction of a limited-time ‘Electric Boost’

Worth up to £500 for finance and cash buyers, the limited-time offer lowers the cost of the all-electric supermini to as little as £158 per month on a four-year, 3.9% APR representative PCP offer*

Dacia’s ‘Electric Boost’ is available until the end of September – just in time for the first customer deliveries in October

Spring is offered in a choice of Expression and Extreme trim levels, plus a 45 hp or 65 hp electric motor

Standard specification includes a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors, Media Control system with USB port, electric front windows and remote central locking

Spring offers a usable range of up to 140 miles (WLTP mixed cycle) or 186 miles (WLTP urban cycle), with the compact 26.8 kWh battery able to be charged from 20% to 100% in four hours using a 7kW charger

The All-New Dacia Spring – the UK’s most affordable new electric car – is now even more accessible after Dacia has introduced a new limited-time ‘Electric Boost’, which drops the monthly payment to as little as £158 via a four-year, 3.9% APR representative Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal.

With first deliveries of the Spring scheduled for October, the ‘Electric Boost’ of up to £500 comes just in time for those who want to be amongst the first to get behind the wheel of the game-changing, pure-electric supermini.

Those who want to take advantage of the offer will have to be quick though, as it is only available until the end of September.

Designed to make it even easier for car buyers to transition from a traditional petrol or diesel vehicle to an award-winning, brand-new EV, the ‘Electric Boost’ provides Spring customers with £500 towards their deposit when financing their new Dacia with Mobilize Financial Services via PCP.

When purchased through the same four-year, 3.9% APR representative PCP finance package, the Expression 45 version is £158 per month, with the more powerful Expression 65 and Extreme 65 trim levels costing £1681 and £1782 per month respectively.

Cash customers can also benefit from the same great £500 ‘Electric Boost’, bringing the Spring’s entry price to £14,495.

The introduction of the ‘Electric Boost’ complements the existing Dacia Spring PCP finance deals, including those that match the initial deposit to the monthly payment. For even more ease, Dacia’s inhouse electric vehicle charging solutions provider, Mobilize Power Solutions, enables customers to add the cost of a home charger3 to their monthly payment for under £20 per month. Buyers can benefit from installing a domestic charger that takes advantage of smart off-peak tariffs from as little as 7 pence per kilowatt4. This means you can fully charge your Dacia Spring for less than £2.

Rewriting the EV rulebook, the All-New Dacia Spring combines its incredible value with a comprehensive standard specification and everyday usability. It offers a choice of Expression and Extreme trim levels and has a range of up to 140 miles (WLTP mixed cycle) or 186 miles (WLTP urban cycle).

Spring can be ordered with a 45 hp, or a more powerful 65 hp/48 kW motor. Using its 7kW charger, the compact 26.8 kWh battery can be charged from 20% to 100% on a suitable domestic outlet in less than 11 hours, or in just four hours on a 7kW charger.

Starting from Expression trim, available with the Electric 45 or 65 powertrain, standard equipment includes a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, height-adjustable 3-spoke steering wheel, Media Control system with USB port, speed limiter, cruise control, steering wheel mounted controls, central locking with remote control, electric front windows, rear parking sensors, 12V socket, manual air conditioning and 15-inch wheels (only on Electric 65).

The Extreme trim, exclusively paired to the Electric 65 powertrain, adds copper interior and exterior finishes, electric mirrors and rear windows, the Media Nav Live multimedia system with 10-inch centre screen, two USB ports and wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a bi-directional charger allowing you to use the All-New Spring as a power source for external appliances.

All-New Spring also offers the best storage volume in its class and betters the segment standard. In fact, such is its luggage carrying capability – up to 1,004 litres with the rear seats folded down – it offers space on par with many vehicles in the segment above.

The All-New Dacia Spring can be ordered online via www.dacia.co.uk or at any official Dacia retailer.