The All-New Dacia Duster is available to order now priced from £18,745

The All-New Dacia Duster is available to order now with prices starting from £18,745

Robust and adventurous SUV is available for just £193 per month on a 6.9% APR representative four-year PCP finance*

The All-New Duster offered in a choice of four trim levels – Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme

Three engine options available – TCe 100 Bi-Fuel, TCe 130 mild-hybrid 4×2 and 4×4, and Hybrid 140

Orders are open now via dacia.co.uk or local Dacia retailers, with first deliveries in November

The All-New Dacia Duster is now available to order via dacia.co.uk and at Dacia retailers across the UK with prices starting from £18,745, or just £193 a month on a 6.9% APR representative* four-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal.

Building on the merits of its predecessor, the All-New Duster enhances the multi-award-winning formula with a distinctive new design, greater interior comfort and space, and the latest technologies including hybrid powertrains and advancements in safety.

With its bolder, more robust style, the All-New Duster is always ready for adventure. The underbody shields, wheel-arch guards, snorkel and bumper inserts are made from a sturdy new material called Starkle that flaunts its unpainted finish with a mottled look that comes from its up to 20% recycled composition (as well as being 100% recyclable). The front and rear skid plates, meanwhile, are dyed in the mass, meaning the plastic is already coloured when the part is made. This is better for the environment since it does away with the need for painting, while scrapes and scratches won’t alter the original colour.

Inside, the new, more vertical dashboard is both welcoming and practical, and combined with its more cohesive design that matches the robust nature of the exterior, the use of the new CMF-B platform creates more space for passengers and their luggage. Dacia’s new YouClip system, an example of the brand’s famed good thinking, provides thoughtful mounting points for accessories such as tablet and smartphone holders throughout the interior.

It’s also a more connected space than ever before, with Expression models and above equipped with a 7-inch digital driver display and a centrally-mounted 10.1-inch Media Display that has been angled towards the driver for improved ergonomics. Wireless smartphone replication together with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is included, with Journey and Extreme models also benefiting from a wireless smartphone charger.

The newest Duster also benefits from reduced vibration and noise from the road, thanks to the new platform’s advanced engineering. The platform creates a more comfortable experience for all occupants, while enhanced dynamic behaviour translates into greater stability during cornering with less body-roll.

It’s more capable off road, too, with up to 217mm of ground clearance, impressive approach and departure angles, and a new 4×4 Terrain Control on 4×4 models that offers a choice of five modes to match the prevailing conditions. In addition, a new Hill Descent Control automatically regulates the Duster’s speed during steep descents.

The All-New Duster is powered by a choice of three engines, including an advanced hybrid powertrain for the first time.

The Hybrid 140 comprises a four-cylinder, 1.6-litre, 94 hp petrol engine, two electric motors and a clutchless gearbox. Its efficiency makes it possible to drive in all-electric mode up to 80% of the time in cities, which reduces fuel consumption by up to 40% on the urban cycle.

The TCe 130 combines a three-cylinder, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid motor which aids the combustion engine when starting off or accelerating, helping to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by about 10%.

Continuing Dacia’s leadership in the use of LPG, the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel offers a combined range of more than 800 miles miles (WLTP) thanks to its dual 50-litre tanks. A dash-mounted button switches between petrol and LPG quickly and imperceptibly, and while operating on gas the All-New Duster emits on average around 10% less CO 2 than a comparable petrol engine.

Four trim levels are available – Essential, Expression, Journey, and Extreme – all generously equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, rear parking sensors, and an array of advanced driver assistance systems as standard, including Dacia’s clever My Safety button that allows drivers to quickly access their preferred configuration.

The All-New Duster range starts at £18,745 with the Essential trim, which comes equipped with a Y-shaped LED lighting signature, longitudinal roof bars, tinted windows, front electric windows with driver’s one-touch operation, height and reach adjustable steering wheel, 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, height adjustable front seatbelts and headrests, manually adjustable door mirrors, air conditioning, automatic central locking, analogue dials with 3.5-inch TFT information display, and Dacia’s clever Media Control system that revolves around a smartphone docking station integrated into the dashboard.

As with all models in the range, it benefits from a comprehensive array of safety and driver assistance systems, including six airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, traffic sign recognition with speed alert, rear parking sensors, driver attention warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, advanced emergency braking system, emergency E-Call, vehicle dynamic control, and hill start assist.

From £21,245, the Expression trim adds body-coloured door handles, grey door mirrors, 17-inch Tergan diamond cut alloy wheels, automatic wipers, electric parking brake, rear electric windows, high central armrest with console storage, 7-inch digital driver display, adaptive hill descent control on 4×4 models, rear camera, and 10.1-inch Media Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Journey goes further with dark tinted windows, 18-inch Tagasan diamond-cut alloy wheels, front fog lights, heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors, keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, front and rear parking sensors, Multiview camera, blind spot warning, 10.1-inch Media Nav Live with Connected Navigation and 6 speakers and a wireless phone charger. Prices start at £22,945.

At the top of the range and priced from £23,745, the Extreme stands out with 18-inch Tagasan semi-diamond-cut alloy wheels, brown copper door mirrors, modular roof bars, synthetic leather upholstery, heated seats, driver’s seat lumbar adjustment, 6-way adjustable front passenger seat, brown copper air vent inserts, rubber floor and cargo mats.

The All-New Dacia Duster is available to order now, with first deliveries expected in November.