Strongly committed to sustainable transport, Rhyner Logistik has just acquired a fully electric Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. to supply Denner supermarkets. As part of this approach, the Swiss haulier has also fitted solar panels onto the body of the truck to provide power to the refrigeration unit.

A fully-electric Renault Trucks 26 tonne D Wide Z.E. has joined the one hundred-strong fleet belonging to Swiss haulier Rhyner Logistik. It now supplies the Denner supermarkets in Zurich and its suburbs, while respecting the environment and quality of life of local residents.

Complementing the zero tailpipe emissions of the Range D Wide Z.E. chassis, Rhyner Logistik has also fitted solar panels onto the vehicle body to provide additional green energy for the refrigeration unit. This system is particularly suited to temperature-controlled transport, because it is when outside temperatures are high – and the sun is therefore strong – that the cooling is most needed.

As it is convinced that electric mobility is the most effective way to achieve carbon neutrality, Rhyner Logistik has also acquired a rapid charging station. To optimise autonomy, the truck is charged at the depot during loading operations.

Because the truck is driven in an urban environment that requires frequent braking, energy recovery also leads to savings of 20 to 30%, which translate into additional kilometres. It is a global approach that achieves an optimal result.