Eliot’s Journey from Dyslexia to Dance

Eliot Smith, a talented dancer from Warkworth, has spent his life overcoming the challenges of dyslexia to pursue his passion for dance. From a young age, Eliot found solace and expression in movement, leading him to become a prominent figure in the dance community. He is now Creative Director of his own company, Eliot Smith Dance. (ESD)

The journey to becoming a renowned choreographer and dancer was not without its challenges. Diagnosed with dyslexia at a young age, Smith found traditional academic subjects difficult, but discovered a unique language and a sense of belonging in dance. Despite the obstacles, including years of speech therapy, Smith’s determination and passion for dance have propelled him to create works that resonate deeply with audiences.

Eliot Smith’s introduction to dance came at the age of nine when he attended a pop-step class with his sister. Although his initial interest was in popular dance, an audition for a youth contemporary dance company revealed his true calling. “I remember going to the studio and seeing ballet and contemporary dance, and I realised this is who I am. Dance became my language,” recalls Smith.

Interestingly, his path almost mirrored the story of ‘Billy Elliot’ – he even auditioned for the musical. However, his true passion lay in dance, not acting or singing. “One of the producers told me to stick to dancing, and that’s exactly what I did,” says Smith.

Currently, Eliot is excited about the upcoming season featuring his company, Eliot Smith Dance. “We’re embracing both the past and the future,” he explains. “We’ve been given the opportunity to stage Paul Taylor’s Duet, created in 1964, which has only been performed a few times worldwide. Alongside that, we’ll be reviving my latest work, Human, which received great audience responses last year.”

Duet is set to the music of Franz Josef Haydn, and is performed by two ESD dancers, Rowan Parker, and Yamit Salazar. Human also features Yamit Salazar, and explores the joys, sorrows, idiocies, and the brilliance of anything human, set to powerful music by ESD’s composer in residence Adam Johnson.

Eliot’s creative process is deeply influenced by his North East England heritage and personal experiences. “For me, dance is a way to communicate and express emotions. My works, such as Pitman inspired by the Ashington Group, and ‘Poppy’, commemorating the centenary of the First World War, are based on local history and societal issues. I believe dance has the power to transform lives and offer a sense of escapism, especially in challenging times.”

In addition to his performances, Eliot is dedicated to teaching and outreach. “We have an outreach program that takes our work into primary schools in Newcastle and Northumberland. It’s targeted at children who may not have had the opportunity to experience dance. We aim to provide high-quality workshops that foster creativity, fitness, and community. I want to put something back into the education system and community as somewhere out there are young people, perhaps with a disability like mine that are waiting for an opportunity to shine, and I’d like to help them achieve their dreams as I have.”

