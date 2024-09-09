Embrace Autumn with ‘Roots to Wellbeing’ at Wellington Wellness!

Wellington Square Shopping Centre in Stockton on Tees is thrilled to announce the next event in the successful ‘Wellington Wellness’ series of exhibitions, in collaboration with the Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP) and Stockton-on-Tees Community Wellbeing Champions.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Wednesday 2nd October

Time: 10am to 2pm

Location: Wellington Square Shopping Centre

Titled ‘Roots to Wellbeing,’ this autumn-themed event is designed to help the community connect with their mental and physical health as we transition into the cooler months. With a focus on grounding and nurturing wellbeing, attendees will have the opportunity to explore an expanded selection of stalls featuring local healthcare services, wellness practitioners, and community organisations.

The ‘Roots to Wellbeing’ event will highlight the importance of seasonal self-care, with exhibitors offering advice, resources, and activities that align with the changing season. Visitors can expect a vibrant atmosphere with autumnal displays, hands-on workshops, and live demonstrations tailored to promote overall wellbeing.

The upcoming event will see a wide range of stallholders including Teesside Mind, Total Order Pro, Age UK Teesside and Red Balloons. There will also be plenty of activities including a community tapestry, writing for wellbeing and Cycling without Age.

Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Wellington Square Shopping Centre, expressed her excitement about the event, saying, “As we move into autumn, it’s essential to continue nurturing our wellbeing. The ‘Roots to Wellbeing’ event is all about embracing this season of change and ensuring our community has access to the resources they need to stay healthy and connected.”

Ellie Lowther, Founder of Free To Be Me, who hosted a stall at the previous event: “Talking to people in person is really important for us. It helps me connect with them and show that I truly understand, not just reading from a script. Unlike letters that might be ignored, these events are great for real communication.”

Whether you’re looking for guidance on managing seasonal changes, interested in learning more about local wellness services, or simply want to enjoy the community atmosphere, the ‘Roots to Wellbeing’ event has something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to root yourself in health and happiness this autumn!

For more information about the Wellington Wellness events and a full list of the organisations that will be present at 'Roots to Wellbeing,' visit www.wellingtonshops.co.uk.