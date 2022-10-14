We all know what to do if we are seriously ill or hurt and require immediate medical attention: we go to the emergency hospital. However, what should you do in case of a dental emergency? Even if your regular dentist cannot see you, you must receive emergency care. The sooner you receive care, like any serious medical condition, the better your prognosis. In this post, we’ll explain why handling typical dental emergencies like broken teeth right away is crucial and why you should keep the number of an emergency dentist handy.

Which conditions can an emergency dentist treat?

You most likely visit the dentist once or twice a year for a routine checkup and teeth cleaning. This type of job isn’t critical and can be delayed if required. However, you must make arrangements for emergency dental care right away if you have any of the following dental emergencies:

A swollen face or mouth

Teeth that are cracked, fractured, partially displaced or knocked out

An abscess is an infection that develops at a tooth’s root or in the space between the gums and teeth.

Bleeding or pain following a tooth extraction is worse than your dentist had previously advised.

Ailments to your lips, jaw, or cheeks

Dental experts in emergency dental care can identify and treat these problems.

Why should you seek immediate care from an emergency dentist?

It’s critical to seek emergency dental care immediately soon for three key reasons:

Your chances of keeping your teeth are increased. The sooner you seek emergency dental care for a dental injury, the more probable it is that your dentist will be able to save or repair your tooth. Even if the tooth has been knocked out, try to locate and carry all the remaining bits. Prevent experiencing unneeded pain. You’re probably in a lot of pain if you have a dental emergency. The longer you put off seeking therapy, the longer you will be forced to endure needless suffering. An urgent care dentist can quickly treat you and administer painkillers if necessary. Lessen the chance of infection. Any form of damage raises significant concerns about infection. The more harm an infection can cause, the longer it goes untreated. Untreated oral infections can spread to other body parts and cause serious illness. For these reasons, it’s crucial to seek emergency dental care immediately. It would help if you are being quick in a crisis is something dentists can express to market themselves even better than prevention.

Why is it crucial to have a dentist on call in emergencies?

If you need emergency dental treatment, having a dentist on “speed dial” is crucial so you won’t have to waste time looking for someone nearby and accessible right away. If you are already in contact with an emergency dentist, you know who to call in case of injury or another dental emergency.

Lastly,

Dental emergencies are something that experienced specialists have dealt with extensively, so they can give you the prompt attention you require. We can schedule you for a same-day appointment or even provide immediate care if required. If it is after business hours, our answering machine will provide instructions on getting emergency dental care.