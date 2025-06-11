EMG Solicitors awarded prestigious Investors in People Gold accreditation

EMG colleagues outside EMG Durham headquarters

EMG Solicitors, who have offices in Durham, Newcastle, Darlington, Penrith and Manchester are delighted to have been awarded the prestigious Investors in People (IIP) Gold accreditation, a reflection of the firm’s deep-rooted commitment to its people, values and purpose-driven culture.

The IIP Gold standard is awarded to organisations that demonstrate a consistent commitment to people management, training and development as well as a strong culture of valuing their people. This involves a rigorous assessment process, including interviews with colleagues selected by the assessor, a questionnaire which is sent to everyone in the firm and an analysis of evidence presented to satisfy each IIP indicator. The IIP framework being centred around how companies effectively lead, support and improve the workforce.

Only a small proportion of organisations achieve Gold status, placing EMG Solicitors amongst the top tier of employers nationally. This latest recognition follows a string of key milestones for the firm, including achieving B Corp certification last year and being named in The Times and Sunday Times UK 100 Best Places to Work 2024.

Ian Burke, Head of People and Culture at EMG Solicitors, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved the Investors in People Gold accreditation. It’s a powerful endorsement of the culture we’ve built at EMG, one which is centred around support, learning and development and a genuine belief in the value of our people.

From our recruitment and onboarding through to leadership, wellbeing and training and development, we’ve worked hard to create an environment where colleagues feel supported and inspired. And to have that recognised externally at such a high level is hugely rewarding. It’s a credit to the entire team who bring our values to life every single day.”

Now celebrating over ten years in business, EMG Solicitors continues to build on its purpose-led approach, combining legal expertise with a culture of care, community and excellence.

Emma Gaudern, CEO at EMG Solicitors, added:

“We’re absolutely delighted to have achieved Investors in People Gold which is such a powerful reflection of the culture we’ve worked hard to build over the past 11 years. At EMG, our people are everything and this award recognises the belief we have in one another, the trust we place in our teams and the energy and care we bring to supporting both our clients and each other.

Our values aren’t just words on a wall, they guide how we show up, how we grow, and how we succeed together, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished.”