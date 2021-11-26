New homes builder Miller Homes has won the Employee Experience Award at the Personnel Today Awards 2021.

The Personnel Today Awards recognise and celebrate organisations which place people and values at their centre and are delivering excellence in motivating, developing and engaging their staff. Themes which the judges look for include leadership, teamwork, innovation and achievement.

Miller Homes, which employs over 1,000 people across England and Scotland both on its development sites and in its regional offices, received the award for its response to supporting its staff during the pandemic. In particular, the company was recognised for excelling in the areas of good leadership, communication and engagement whilst also demonstrating a strong sense of community through shared values and the positive impact of this on staff motivation and engagement.

Chris Endsor, Chief Executive at Miller Homes, said: “To be recognised for supporting our people and for them in turn to demonstrate superb teamwork against the backdrop of the pandemic is a fantastic achievement. It has been one of the most challenging years we have faced as a business and with so much uncertainty and change we needed to ensure that we kept our staff informed every step of the way.

“Winning this award highlights the importance of our shared purpose and values and our commitment to positively enhance our team’s experience at Miller Homes. Success such as this is always a real team effort and I’d like to thank everyone involved in achieving this recognition.”