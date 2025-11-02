Employment law specialist joins Muckle LLP

An experienced solicitor has joined Muckle LLP’s first-class employment team, which is consistently ranked in Tier 1 by Legal 500.

Phoebe Gogarty qualified in 2021 and brings a wealth of knowledge in the employment sector. She has experience of advising and representing both businesses and individuals across all stages of employment.

After completing her MLaw exempting degree at Northumbria University, Phoebe returned home to Yorkshire and trained at a regional law firm before moving back to the North East.

Phoebe said: “I already had a taste for the North East after attending university here. When I returned to Yorkshire after graduating, I knew I wanted to settle down and build my career in the North East, so moving back up further North just felt right.

“I’ve always enjoyed employment law because you get to deal with real people. There’s a human side to it and no two days are ever the same. It keeps you on your toes – whether it’s helping someone through a tricky situation or staying on top of constant changes in legislation, there’s always something new to learn. That’s what makes it so interesting.”

Chris Maddock, partner and head of the employment team at Muckle, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Phoebe to the team. Phoebe has a strong background and a clear passion for employment law. Her experience and enthusiasm make her a great fit for Muckle. We’re looking forward to Phoebe being part of our team with our focus on the provision of excellent, commercial advice to our clients.”