Melancholic Cyberpunk Adventure ENCODYA Available Now

Wiesbaden, Germany – 31st January, 2022. In the grim setting of Neo Berlin, 2062, denizens of the collapsing city cling to what little faith they have. In a world consumed by turmoil and greed, an unlikely savior emerges.

Today, publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Chaosmonger Studio announce the iOS and Android mobile release of ENCODYA, the award-winning dystopian point-and-click adventure. Available now for £8/49 / €9.99, experience this visually stunning world virtually anywhere, anytime.

First launched for PC on Steam and GOG, the bittersweet tale follows the journey of the protagonist Tina, an orphaned nine-year-old who suddenly has the fate of the world on her shoulders. Together with her guardian, a hulking yet fiercely protective robot called SAM-53, the wholesome duo must finish the mission her father started: freeing the lifeless megapolis from the clutches of the soulless corporations controlling it.

Watch the all-new mobile launch trailer for ENCODYA here