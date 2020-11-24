Becoming a homeowner is an exciting adventure. You have your own space to grow and create incredible memories in, and you get to decorate and really make it your own. Create your own haven, if you will. However, having your own space also means paying your own bills. From water bills to your electric bill, there are a lot of extra costs that come with owning a home.

You are not entirely helpless when it comes to your energy costs. In fact, there are simple steps you can take to lower your electric bills and help conserve energy where you can. You’ll be surprised how quickly your savings add up if you make a little extra effort here and there. As a new homeowner, you’ll be facing all sorts of new, maybe unexpected costs, so why not save where you can? Here are just a few tips for you to save money on your electric costs and enjoy your new home at the same time.

Shop around for prices.

You may feel stuck with your energy provider, but there are plenty of suppliers out there who may be able to offer you better prices. Shop around to see what total packages you can get at a discount. Wherever you are in the world, you can compare your electricity prices and review personalized deals for your specific needs. Whether you need to compare electricity in NI or in Timbuktu, there are companies out there who want to help you save money on your home. They know you’ll do an amazing job creating a beautiful home and they want to help you do so at an affordable rate.

Invest in new windows with insulation.

A majority of your energy costs come from heating and cooling your home. You may not realize this, but heat can easily escape through thin windows and gaps in your insulation. Solutions from All Weather Seal windows can allow you to protect your home and avoid driving up your energy costs. Investing in new windows or replacement windows can help save you money down the line. You can also opt for a weather seal to make sure heat isn’t escaping out of the side of your house while guaranteeing moisture stays out as well.

Conserve your heating and AC.

Heating and cooling your home takes a lot of energy. You can help lower those costs by maintaining those systems. Keep your filters clear and constantly check to make sure everything is working properly. A regular tune-up can make sure your air is safe and consistent while saving you money.

Opt for cold water.

Heating your water is another act that can drive up your energy costs. Where you can use cold water, do it. In general, try not to overuse your water heater. If you can use cold water when you wash your clothes, it can really help lower your costs.

Unplug devices when you’re not using them.

Your energy costs mainly revolve around electricity. Most systems are plugged into the same grid and use those same positive electrodes. The function of the grid is to power your devices when they’re on, not necessarily when you aren’t utilizing them. So when you aren’t using lamps or charging your electronics, try to unplug. You’d be surprised how much energy can be used when you aren’t even using that item.

Develop energy conserving habits.

Overall, energy costs can be greatly lowered when you take steps to eliminate your waste. This means forming simple habits. Turn off lights when you aren’t in that room, don’t keep fans running when you don’t need them, and close blinds to keep the home cooler. You can still live in luxury and enjoy your home while saving money. It’s all about working smarter, not harder. Avoid the waste and see your savings grow.