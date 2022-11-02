Engenera Renewables Group helps large organisations embrace green energy and reduce their carbon footprint

One of the UK’s leading renewable energy companies has hired a new chief finance officer (CFO) as it continues to rollout ambitious UK-wide expansion plans on the back of completing one of England’s biggest ever solar projects.

Engenera Renewables Group, based in the North East of England, works as a decarbonisation partner with large companies looking to reduce their carbon emissions and operate using cleaner, greener – and often cheaper – energy.

The business recently completed work on the largest solar park with a private wire connection in the whole of England, which will shortly be operational. The landmark project represents a sign of the future as large corporates, pressured by rising energy bills and government targets, increasingly embrace all forms of renewable energy.

Now, Newcastle-based Engenera has embarked on a major drive to help more large businesses reduce their carbon emissions. It works with clients on a range of renewable technologies, including commercial solar PV and battery storage, air and ground source heat pumps, combined heat and power, electric vehicle charging points and LED lighting.

As it continues to drive into the utility scale sector, it is actively looking for more large projects to work on – and has stressed that it has the funding behind it to start on such projects, of any size, immediately.

To fulfil this growing order book, and to manage the finance involved in such schemes, it has hired an experienced CFO. Chris Alete joins with over 22 years of experience as a finance director including considerable experience of working with private equity and venture capital-backed business.

In that time, Alete has worked across a variety of industries. Having qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse, he moved into industry where he has worked as finance director across a number of sectors including training, hospitality, manufacturing, technology and most recently in the domestic heating sector.

He also serves as a Trustee and Treasurer of The Key, a charity based in Newcastle dedicated to inspiring belief in young people and, through practical activities, helping them to discover what they are capable of. This is a non-executive role which is undertaken voluntarily.

Lloyd Lawson, Chief Strategy Officer, Engenera, said: