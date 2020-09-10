A leader in offshore wind engineering – ENGIE Fabricom – has secured a contract with a major offshore wind provider to analyse the current performance and suitability of its monopile foundations on over 50 wind turbines.

Operating from five sites located across the UK, the company has been commissioned to carry out complete cathodic protection and pH monitoring of the internal water within each monopile on a windfarm based on the east coast of England.

One of the biggest challenges faced by wind farm operators is the risks and significant lifetime safety implications caused by unexpected corrosion of a monopile foundation. As such, and in response to this challenge, ENGIE Fabricom has successfully completed numerous Cathodic Protection projects for various wind farm operators across the UK.

The new contract – which is already underway – will see ENGIE Fabricom’s competent technicians and onshore team use specialist monitoring equipment that will be lowered into each monopile’s foundation internal water.

ENGIE Fabricom’s experts will then analyse the measurements and issue a detailed report outlining a series of recommendations to its offshore wind client which will be underpinned by the DNV specification for cathodic protection.

Speaking about the contract win, Richard Webster, CEO at ENGIE Fabricom said: “We are delighted to have secured this contract with one of the UK’s largest offshore wind companies.

“ENGIE Fabricom prides itself on having over 10 years’ experience in offshore wind engineering and, as such, during this time we have developed our own unique turnkey solutions in response to the challenges faced in the sector.

“This enables us to provide our clients with assurance and certainty that they are dealing with a company that will support them with identifying issues and increasing the safety and operations of their operations. And we do so, without ever compromising on safety, quality or efficiency.

“Through providing responsive and effective solutions, ENGIE Fabricom is our clients partner of choice.”

In addition, the company will also be completing comprehensive external foundation inspections for the offshore wind provider including boat landings, ladders, and platforms to investigate any potential structural or coating issues. The inspections will be carried out in tandem with the cathodic protection and pH monitoring works.

ENGIE Fabricom is part of the global energy group ENGIE, a 150-year-old energy and services provider with 150,000 employees operating across the world. The business provides a complete turnkey solution from project concept to completion across sectors including renewables, oil and gas, power, chemical and energy from waste. With over 43 years’ experience in high level engineering and construction the business employs 1000 highly skilled employees.