England’s Euro 2024 Group Stage Matches: Schedule and Broadcast Information

As excitement builds for Euro 2024, England fans are eagerly anticipating the group stage matches. The tournament, held in Germany, promises thrilling encounters as top European teams compete for the prestigious title. Here’s a detailed look at England’s group stage schedule and where fans can catch the action live.

England’s Group Stage Fixtures

1. Serbia vs. England

Date : Sunday, June 16, 2024

: Sunday, June 16, 2024 Kick-off Time : 8:00 PM BST

: 8:00 PM BST Venue : Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen Broadcast: BBC

England’s campaign kicks off with a challenging match against Serbia. The game will take place at the iconic Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. This opening match is crucial as England aims to start their tournament on a high note.

2. Denmark vs. England

Date : Thursday, June 20, 2024

: Thursday, June 20, 2024 Kick-off Time : 5:00 PM BST

: 5:00 PM BST Venue : Waldstadion, Frankfurt

: Waldstadion, Frankfurt Broadcast: BBC

Four days later, England faces Denmark at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt. This match recalls the Euro 2020 semi-final clash where England emerged victorious. It will be a test of skill and strategy as both teams vie for dominance in Group C.

3. England vs. Slovenia

Date : Tuesday, June 25, 2024

: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Kick-off Time : 8:00 PM BST

: 8:00 PM BST Venue : RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne Broadcast: ITV

England’s final group stage match is against Slovenia at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne. This game could be pivotal in determining the team’s progression to the knockout stages. A win here would boost England’s chances of advancing and securing a favorable position in the next round.

Broadcasting Information

The BBC and ITV have secured the broadcasting rights for Euro 2024, ensuring fans in the UK can watch every moment of England’s journey. The BBC will air the first two matches against Serbia and Denmark, while ITV will broadcast the final group stage game against Slovenia​ (Sky Sports)​​ (The Independent)​​ (fourfourtwo.com)​.

Tournament Overview

Euro 2024 promises a month of exhilarating football, with 24 nations competing across various cities in Germany. The tournament kicks off on June 14, 2024, in Munich and culminates with the final on July 14, 2024, in Berlin. England is placed in Group C alongside Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia, presenting a mix of familiar and new challenges.

As the anticipation grows, fans are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a summer of top-tier football. With Gareth Southgate at the helm, England will aim to replicate or surpass their previous successes on the European stage.

Stay tuned to BBC and ITV for live coverage, expert analysis, and in-depth commentary throughout the tournament. Whether watching from home or gathering with friends, England’s Euro 2024 campaign promises to be an unforgettable journey for football enthusiasts.

For more details on the full Euro 2024 schedule and updates, visit Sky Sports, The Independent, and FourFourTwo.