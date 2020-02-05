Rugby fever is set to sweep the home nations once again as the GUINNESS Six Nations Championship 2020 kicks off. Pubs and bars throughout Newcastle are set to pack out with rugby fans for a spot of friendly rivalry and a pint of GUINNESS.

For those who haven’t managed to score a golden ticket to a game, GUINNESS is helping fans get into the thick of the action, creating the perfect spots to soak up the atmosphere and watch the Championship unfold with giant screens, food offerings and special events.

From a rugby trivia quiz to an open mic night, each location will be brimming with amazing food menus and pints of the good stuff, alongside live entertainment, brilliant atmosphere and awesome music.

Alongside this, GUINNESS is inviting spectators across the home nations to come as rivals but leave as friends and engage in new fields of contest that mirror the fierce competitiveness of the championship over the next two months.

Top of the list is Newcastle’s STACK, where rugby friends and rivals can experience the rugby buzz and watch the GUINNESS SIX NATIONS Championship 2020.

Bar Opening Times: 10:00 – 00:00 [Mon to Sun]

A container village situated in the heart of Newcastle, STACK is home to delicious street food from around the world and live music. A vibrant place boasting 14 street food outlets, offering a variety of international cuisines, such as Sushi Me Rolling, Boojie Burger and Soul Shack Vegan Grill. During the championship, STACK will have a complete GUINNESS make-over and will offer a bespoke and extensive drinks menu for all customers to enjoy.

There will also be an Open Mic night hosted by David Stoker, plus Kroud Karaoke, a trivia quiz with Nick Wright and much more. For more information please visit STACK’s Facebook page.