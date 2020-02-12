A North East LGBT+ charity has teamed up with one of the region’s leading shopping destinations to offer a whole host of discounts in the run up to UK Pride.

Northern Pride, which organises the annual Pride festival in Newcastle, has welcomed intu Eldon Square as this year’s wristband sponsor.

The wristbands, which cost £2 and are made from 100 per cent recycled materials, will entitle supporters to deals at a range of stores, with money off everything from restaurants to holidays.

Offers are valid from now until 30 September and include 10 per cent off purchases at Morphe, Accessorise, Lakeland, The Purple Bear and Whittard of Chelsea, up to five per cent off holidays booked at Barrhead Travel and VIP rates at Eurochange.

A number of restaurants are taking part, with 20 per cent off food at Smashburger, 15 per cent off Crepeaffaire and Chaophraya, free churros with three tapas dishes at Tapas Revolution and buy one get one free regular smoothies at Boost Juice.

Various offers are available at Better Eldon Leisure – including half price gym entry – Optical Express is giving 25 per cent discounts on complete glasses when spending £69 and Sharps Bedrooms will take £100 off its bedrooms and home offices.

And following the success of Northern Pride’s sustainable clothing range, this year’s wristbands will be made from recycled PET – shredded pellets from plastic bottles which are then spun into thread – with all proceeds going towards keeping the annual festival free.

Ste Dunn, chair of Northern Pride, said: “It is brilliant to have intu Eldon Square on board as a sponsor for UK Pride this year.

“The retailers and restaurants have been incredibly generous by pulling together some amazing deals and it’s a great feeling to be able to give something back to everyone who supports us.

“We’ve got some fantastic plans in place for the run up to the festival weekend in summer and this is already shaping up to be one of our best events yet.”

Peter Beagley, centre director at intu Eldon Square said: “Northern Pride has grown tremendously over the years and we’re delighted to be able to support this year as one if its sponsors, especially as Newcastle has been chosen to host 2020’s UK Pride event.

“We hope to help sell as many of the wristbands as we can to help keep this fantastic city event free of charge and raise awareness of the great work that Northern Pride do.

“We are committed to working with partners to make a meaningful difference and building long-term relationships to help deliver positive change in our local community.”

Wristbands can be purchased at intu Eldon Square customer service desks or online at www.northern-pride.com.

UK Pride takes place from 17 to 19 July at Newcastle’s Town Moor, with a headline performance from Gabrielle on Sunday and more acts to be announced.

For more information about Northern Pride, visit the website or search northernprideuk on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.