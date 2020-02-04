Lok Developments, part of Newcastle based Morton Group, is set to develop 37 new homes on the Former Sanderson Hospital site in Gosforth, after Newcastle City Council voted unanimously to approve the plans at its Planning Committee meeting on 31 January 2020.

The residential scheme, named Sycamore Square, will create 23 new houses and 14 apartments centred around a large green central space, near Gosforth High Street.

There will be a mix of four and five bedroom detached homes including two bungalows, four bedroom townhouses and two bedroom apartments, with access via North Avenue.

Designs for the development were inspired by the local vernacular and the historical hospital context. The new homes will feature red brickwork, natural slate roofs and modern aluminium framed windows. Designed by award winning architects, Sadler Brown Architecture, the homes will be set around a central landscaped garden space created for residents.

The 1.33 hectare site was formally home to a Victorian children’s hospital founded by Newcastle philanthropist, W J Sanderson, but has been empty for almost 20 years. It was bought by Lok Developments in June 2019.

Planning consultancy, Curtis PDC, submitted the planning application on behalf of the Morton Group.

Following planning approval, works are due to commence in March with completion of the development expected in summer 2021.

Gary Morton, Group CEO of Morton Group, said: “We’re very pleased with the decision to approve our plans for the Former Sanderson Hospital site, which will bring forward new high quality homes in a sought after location in Gosforth.

“The site has a fascinating history but has remained unused for a long time. It’s a pleasure for us to be able to overcome some of the site’s challenges and bring development forward, following our purchase agreement with the previous owners.

“We look forward to starting construction in March.”

Tony Harmieson, Managing Director at Sadler Brown Architects said: “Creating a quality, beautifully landscaped, green space for residents was the primary focus of our design for Sycamore Square. The homes are all centred around the communal heart of the development, which will create a welcoming sense of family life and community.

“We’re delighted to have been part of the project team and to see the plans approved by Newcastle City Council.”