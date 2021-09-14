A North East equestrian firm is riding high after securing funding for new premises.

Foley’s Equestrian Surfaces, which is based in Redcar, uses carpet from cut-offs at car factories and recycles it into horse surfaces such as arenas, menages and gallops.

The firm, which was set up in early 2020, has won funding worth nearly £50,000 to refurbish a former schoolhouse in Warrenby, Redcar, transforming it into a purpose-built processing site.

Company director Keith Rutherford said: “Larger premises means we can significantly increase our production, which in turn means we can continue to grow the business and take on more staff – at least five over the next 12 months.

“We currently sell nationally throughout the UK, but now we have more capacity to process more material, we aim to be the best supplier of quality automotive fibres across Europe.”

The grant, worth £47,251, was accessed through the Tees Valley growth hub at TVCA and it is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Foley’s was supported in its funding application by Nudl, a Middlesbrough-based business support consultancy.

Chief Nudl Shak Asghar said: “It’s been great to work with Foley’s on the funding application and ensure they get just what they need to grow.

“Like us, they’re passionate about Teesside, so we’re all delighted we’ve been able to help them build their business while staying close to their roots.”

Keith added: “The team at Nudl have been brilliant and we couldn’t have done it without them.

“They’re all so professional and friendly, with a real can-do attitude – I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them to other companies.”

For more information about Nudl, visit www.nudl.co.uk