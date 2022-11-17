Microsoft, Dynabook, Sophos, Xerox and Microsoft Partner of the Year Bytes top list of exhibitors and keynote speakers at event now taking place on 30th November 2022

Managed services provider Espria has confirmed several keynote speakers and headline exhibitors for its annual conference Optimise IT which is scheduled for 30th November 2022 at the world-renowned Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The focus of Optimise IT 2022 will be on helping businesses to ‘Empower your Digital Workspace’ and will cover a range of topics that many business leaders will find of value from some of the biggest names in the industry including Microsoft, Xerox and Sophos.

Alex Tupman, CEO of Espria commented: “We have adopted the theme this year of ‘Empowering your Digital Workspace’ referencing the fact that the digital workplace of today is a virtual platform that helps bring together the systems, people, and content within an organisation. It focuses on equipping employees with the tools they need to collaborate and communicate effectively in a single digital space.

“Organisations that opt for digital workplace technology are generally seeking to unify employee communications, collaboration, engagement, content sharing, and training within their company. Optimise IT 2022 will be the ideal place for businesses of all sizes to come together to listen, learn and ask.”

Espria is also delighted to announce that, in conjunction with Ecologi, the company will be planting a tree for every individual who attends Optimise IT 2022. After the event, every attendee will receive an email confirming their tree has been planted, along with a what3words that will pinpoint the location their tree has been planted.

In addition to listening to thought-provoking keynote speeches, delegates will also be able to visit our interactive exhibition area and talk directly to one of the many industry-leading technology specialists who will be on hand to showcase the very latest innovation as well as answer any questions they may have.

On hand will also be experts from Howden Insurance Cyber Division to give specialist advise on any questions and concerns on existing and future cyber insurance policies.

In partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, all delegates on the day will also be entered into a prize draw where they can win two tickets for the infamous Dare Skywalk. The Dare Skywalk is an adrenaline-filled attraction which sees you scale the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reaching the famous golden cockerel at the summit. In addition, all attendees will also have the opportunity to win two tickets for an all-encompassing tour of the Tottenham Stadium.