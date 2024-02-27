PLAYHOUSE AT PIZZA DOUGH CO…

One of Newcastle’s most popular family venues has introduced a new child friendly facility which should be just what they ‘knead’ to let off steam.

Pizza Dough Co, within the Three Mile, at Gosforth, has unveiled a multi-activity, jungle-themed children’s soft play centre, called The Playhouse, adjoining the restaurant.

Children can clamber over netting and tackle a variety of safe and structured obstacles in a variety of inter-connected zones, always within sight of their parents or guardians.

And, if they need a little quiet time, those aged three and under can settle down in a Netflix chill out area, complete with bean bag seating and an assortment of child friendly tv shows and films from the streaming channel.

Children and adults alike can also choose from a menu of snacks, pastries and hot drinks or extend their visit with a meal at Pizza Dough Co, owned by leading North East hospitality operator Malhotra Group plc.

The Playhouse can also be hired for children’s parties, giving young hosts and their guests the chance to enjoy an hour-long play session, create their own pizzas, enjoy bottomless juice and make their own chef’s hats.

Alice Middleton, Group Business Development Manager at Malhotra Group plc, said she hoped The Playhouse would be a welcome addition to the local community and beyond.

“Pizza Dough Co is hugely popular with families,” she said “and The Playhouse is a great addition to the venue.

“Each section has a different appeal, with a full range of completely safe, multi-sensory activities – and all within sight of parents or guardians, who can relax with a drink and something to eat.

“We anticipate it proving particularly popular at weekends, after school and during the holidays, but numbers are capped for safety reasons and to ensure each child has the best possible time while visiting.”

Entry costs £5 for 90 minutes and the venue is not initially operating a booking service with places allocated on a first come first served basis.

And a loyalty card system will be in place to reward users who have amassed six stamps with a free visit.

There is a height restriction of 148cm to use The Playhouse, which will be open from 9.30am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 10.30am to 7pm on Saturday and from 10.30am to 6pm on Sunday and

For more information visit https://pizzadoughco.uk/theplayhouse/