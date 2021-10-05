ŠKODA now part of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Experience Centre

Experience Centre developed to support the Milton Keynes Go Ultra Low programme

ŠKODA Enyaq iV will be available for shoppers to look around, seek impartial advice and to take a test drive

Milton Keynes, 13 September 2021: ŠKODA is now part of the EV Experience Centre in Milton Keynes meaning EV shoppers will be able to see the new award-winning Enyaq iV in the metal, with both the Enyaq iV 60 and Enyaq iV 80 on display. The Experience Centre is run by a team of professionally trained EV gurus who can advise on the benefits of EV ownership.

The Enyaq iV 60’s (62kWh battery) range of up to 256 miles (WLTP) and can be charged to 80% in just 35 minutes when fitted with the 100kW charging option. The entry-model qualifies for the Plug-in Car grant and is available from just £32,010*, making it one of the best value all-electric family cars on sale.

For those looking for a longer range, the Enyaq iV 80’s (82kWh battery) is capable of returning up to 331 miles on a single charge (WLTP).

The Enyaq iV introduces a new way for customers to perfectly tailor the car to their tastes and requirements. Instead of selecting from traditional trim levels, customers choose the battery size they need, select an interior design and then personalise their car from a comprehensive range of equipment packs and individual options.

ŠKODA UK EV strategy Manager, Gill Headings, said: “The EV Experience Centre is an easy, accessible way for people to find out more about electric cars and the benefits of ownership, and we’re delighted that shoppers will now have the opportunity to test drive the Enyaq iV. Our fully-electric SUV is everything you’d expect from a ŠKODA with its stylish design, innovative technology and space and storage solutions designed around busy family life – all with the added benefit of zero-emission driving.”

Milton Keynes Council, in conjunction with bp pulse (formerly Chargermaster) started the EV Experience venture as part of the Go Ultra Low scheme aimed at reducing emissions in the city. The centre is a five-year project that first opened in July 2017, and aims for electric vehicles to make up 23% of all new car sales by 2022.

The EV Experience Centre is located within Centre:MK.