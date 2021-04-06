Everrati “passionately redefining the World’s most iconic cars”

Everrati is excited to announce its partnership with Gulf Oil International.

The timeless Gulf orange and blue race car livery is easily one of the most respected and globally recognized colour schemes in all motorsports, and the Gulf livery will be officially licenced as part of this partnership.

Everrati redefines some of the World’s most iconic cars enabling them to be driven and enjoyed with a clean future. Under the new partnership, Everrati customers will have the opportunity to commission Gulf-liveried electric sports cars, further extending automotive passion alongside clean technology.

A globally recognised and trusted brand, Gulf, traditionally known as a downstream oil company, is synonymous around the World with high quality products, innovation and technical excellence, but is now actively moving into the e-mobility/electric vehicles sector aligning directly with Everrati’s attributes.

Gulf’s strong brand presence stems back to the glory days of motorsports and their infamous racing colours will now grace future Everrati models of the customers’ choosing.

Justin Lunny, Founder and CEO, Everrati

‘We are delighted to be able to offer Everrati customers the opportunity to own a Gulf liveried car. Everrati is committed to redefining the boundaries of retro electrification and our partnership with Gulf showcases the extensive range of personalisation options we can offer customers.’

Mike Jones, CEO, Gulf Oil International

“Gulf’s strong brand heritage and well-loved livery, combined with the world’s most iconic cars in a bespoke EV application makes for a truly unique offering. We are excited to be able to offer our iconic livery as an officially licensed custom option in partnership with Everrati”

Everrati will be exhibiting at a number of exclusive automobile events around the UK in 2021, the first being London Concourse at Honourable Artillery Company, City Road, London EC1 from the 8th –12th June.