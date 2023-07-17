LEVC announces upgraded battery for TX and VN5

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has announced a battery upgrade for new TX taxis and VN5 vans

Customers are enjoying more efficiency and greater storage capacity, as well as lower CO 2 and improved range

The 34.6 kWh battery results in CO 2 emissions of just 14g/km for TX and 17g/km for VN5 and is fitted as standard on all new LEVC vehicles

Electric only range for TX is now 78 miles, with total range now 333 miles, while VN5 has increased to 73 miles and 328 miles respectively*

Since launch, more than 8,500 TXs have been sold globally, with the vehicles travelling more than 569 million miles and preventing 173,000 tonnes of CO 2 being emitted into the atmosphere

Momentum accelerating at LEVC; recent announcement of its innovative new pure electric vehicle technology, set to transform the brand

Ansty, 24th May 2023 – LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has announced an enhancement for its TX taxi and VN5 light van, with both vehicles benefitting from a larger and more efficient battery.

The 34.6 kWh unit upgrades LEVC’s state-of-the-art eCity powertrain, offering increased capacity (up from 31 kWh) and greater efficiency, with even lower CO 2 emissions for the TX and VN5, bolstering the contribution of LEVC’s vehicles to improving urban air quality.

Thanks to the new battery, the TX taxi now emits just 14g/km of CO 2 (down from 19g/km) while the VN5 emits 17g/km (down from 19g/km). Drivers and owner operators are driving further too, with TX’s electric-only range now 78 miles* (up from 64 miles) and its total range increasing to 333 miles (up from 318 miles). VN5’s electric-only range improves to 73 miles (up from 64 miles) and 328 miles* in total (up from 318 miles).

LEVC has manufactured the TX – the world’s most advanced electric taxi – at its groundbreaking facility since 2017, as well as its electric VN5 van from 2019. Since the first TX taxi was delivered in January 2018 in London, more than 8,500 vehicles have now been built for global markets.

Alex Nan, CEO of LEVC, commented: “With thousands of our vehicles sold around the world, LEVC’s eCity technology is the powertrain choice for the modern taxi driver. The updated battery further bolsters the already compelling business case for our customers, with significant benefits for drivers, owner operator, while helping to improve air quality in urban environments.

“Our award-winning TX continues to satisfy demand for clean and accessible mobility demands the world over. With new markets adopting the TX, we’re proud to be making such a significant contribution to improving air quality in more than 20 markets.”

Demand continues to surge for the company’s smart, green, safe and accessible mobility solutions, with the TX electric taxi having now overtaken the diesel-powered TX4 as the most common black cab operating in London.

The upgraded battery for TX and VN5 follows LEVC’s recent announcement regarding its innovative new pure electric vehicle technology, which will transform the brand from a high-end taxi manufacturer to a leading provider of e-mobility solutions. LEVC’s Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) is the world’s first EV platform focused on setting new standards for onboard space. The architecture will bring interior-optimised, zero-emission mobility to more consumers than ever before, while enabling LEVC to enter new sectors, outside of the existing TX and VN5 models.

*Achieved under WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) test conditions.

