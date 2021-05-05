Sharper design: New Polo is equipped with LED headlights and LED tail light clusters as standard, and has been given a new look at both front and rear

Digital and always on: Digital Cockpit (fitted as standard), online infotainment systems, air conditioning operated via touchscreen

High-tech features: Equipped with IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist (partly automated driving) and IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights (interactive lighting) for the first time

Wolfsburg – With more than 18 million units built, the Polo is one of the world’s most successful compact cars. Now, in a world premiere, Volkswagen is set to unveil the next evolutionary stage of the Polo; presales will start in May already. The design, technologies and specification matrix of the bestseller have had a comprehensive update, as is immediately obvious when you see the vehicle’s new front and rear. And the range of standard equipment has been expanded significantly. On board every model you will now find: LED headlights and LED tail light clusters, the Digital Cockpit (digital instruments), an infotainment system and a multifunction steering wheel, among other things. In addition, the Polo now offers partly automated driving across its entire speed range thanks to the optional IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist system. Other new features include interactive IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and operation of the automatic air conditioning via touchscreen.

The new Polo uses technologies that have previously only been available in higher vehicle classes. For example, there is the optional assist system IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. Available for the first time in the Polo class, this brings together the new predictive ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and Lane Assist – which now comes as standard in every Polo – to create a new assist system that enables partly automated driving. The fact is: you’d struggle to find another car in this class that offers such an innovative spectrum of assist systems as the Polo. The new IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are another technological highlight of the Polo; this interactive lighting system was used for the first time in the Touareg luxury SUV.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has reconfigured the specification packages: the configurator now starts with the Polo version, and continues with Life, Style and R-Line. Even the entry-level model, the Polo, now boasts a significantly wider range of standard equipment. This includes LED headlights, LED tail light clusters, a multifunction steering wheel and Lane Assist. Another new addition is the centre airbag. Located on the driver side on the side of the rear seat backrest, this airbag opens toward the centre in the event of an accident, protecting the driver and front passenger. In addition, Volkswagen has now incorporated the Digital Cockpit (digital instruments with an 8.0-inch display) into the basic equipment. And there is a range of other features that are now fitted as standard: the air conditioning system, the Composition Media audio system with 6.5-inch monitor, a Bluetooth mobile phone interface, exterior mirrors that can be electrically adjusted and heated, and electric windows throughout the vehicle. The next level up is the specification package Life. This includes additional standard features such as 15-inch rather than 14-inch wheels, App- Connect, a centre armrest with an additional USB-C port in the middle of the passenger compartment and leather trim on the steering wheel and gear knob.

Like the Life, the two new premium equipment packages, Style and R-Line, follow the nomenclature that was introduced with the current Golf. Style and R-Line have different emphases, but are at a similar level in terms of their specifications. The expanded range of equipment for the Polo Style includes the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. Other exterior features include the distinctive front end with chrome-look crossbars, LED fog lights and 15-inch Ronda alloy wheels. Also among the expanded range of features is the Park Distance Control system. Inside, there are a range of additional details such as the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro (including image of caller, Coverflow, map view and Slide Show), background lighting and the 8-inch Infotainment system Ready2Discover, which includes App-Connect Wireless. With Ready2Discover, customers have the option of retrofitting the navigation system as a feature on demand.

Just one look at the new Polo R-Line’s highly individual exterior reveals its sporty character. The bumpers are distinguished from those of all other Polo versions by their striking R design. In the front bumper, the high-gloss black cross and longitudinal bars of the air intakes and their surround convey a charismatic sense of dynamism. Here too, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and LED fog lights are fitted as standard. A diffuser – once again in high-gloss black – with chrome-look integrated exhaust panels in the lower part of the vehicle rear distinguishes this area from the Polo, Life and Style equipment versions. And the 16-inch Valencia alloy wheels are fitted on the Polo R- Line as standard. Like the Polo Style, the Polo R-Line comes equipped with the Ready2Discover Infotainment system.