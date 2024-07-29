Exciting Events in Northeast England: July 25 – August 1, 2024

Northeast England is set to be a vibrant hub of activities over the next week, with a plethora of events catering to all interests and ages. From historical reenactments to music festivals and family-friendly activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of some of the must-attend events happening in the region.

#### **Durham**

1. **Durham Fringe Festival (July 25 – 28)**

The Durham Fringe Festival continues to light up the city with a variety of performances, including theater, comedy, and music. This festival is a great opportunity to experience local talent and unique shows. Highlights include the poignant play “Cepacia” and the whimsical performance “Sonder” [[❞]](https://www.thisisdurham.com/whats-on).

2. **Brancepeth Castle Summer Craft Fair (July 26 – 28)**

Set in the picturesque Brancepeth Castle, this craft fair offers a charming collection of handmade goods. It’s a perfect event for those who appreciate artisanal crafts and historic settings [[❞]](https://www.visitheritage.co.uk/whats-on/north-east).

3. **Kynren – An Epic Tale of England (July 27)**

For a night of dramatic storytelling, “Kynren” is a spectacular open-air show that spans 2,000 years of English history. The performance combines pyrotechnics, lighting, and live action to create an unforgettable experience [[❞]](https://www.visitbritain.com/en/annual-events-britain-2024).

#### **Newcastle and Gateshead**

1. **NOVUM Festival (August 8 – 11)**

Although starting just outside the next week, the NOVUM Festival is worth marking on your calendar. This multi-arts festival will bring Newcastle to life with diverse performances and installations, showcasing the city’s creative spirit [[❞]](https://newcastlegateshead.com/events).

2. **Family Bouncy Castle & Craft Sessions at The TCR Hub (July 26 – 28)**

Perfect for families, this event offers a fun-filled day with bouncy castles and craft activities. It’s a great way for children to burn off energy and get creative [[❞]](https://www.thisisdurham.com/whats-on).

#### **Sunderland**

1. **Summer Sound Music Festival (July 26 – 28)**

Music lovers will not want to miss the Summer Sound Music Festival in Guisborough. This festival features tribute acts for legends like Elton John and Lady Gaga, promising a weekend of fantastic performances and entertainment [[❞]](https://www.clairemac.co.uk/2024/01/festivals-in-the-north-east-2024/).

#### **Middlesbrough**

1. **Summer Holidays at RSPB Saltholme (July 20 – September 1)**

For those who enjoy the great outdoors, the RSPB Saltholme offers a series of events focused on nature and wildlife. Activities include bird watching, guided walks, and interactive exhibits that are perfect for families looking to explore and learn together [[❞]](https://www.visitheritage.co.uk/whats-on/north-east).

These events highlight the diverse cultural and recreational offerings in Northeast England, ensuring that residents and visitors alike can find something enjoyable to do. Whether you’re interested in arts and crafts, historical spectacles, or live music, the region has something special to offer in the coming week. Make sure to check the respective event websites for more details and ticketing information.