Discover Northumberland: A Week of Exciting Events

As the summer sun graces Northumberland, the county is bustling with an array of events that cater to diverse interests and promises unforgettable experiences. From historical reenactments to lively festivals, here’s a look at what’s happening in Northumberland this week.

Kynren: An Epic Tale of England

Running from July 27th through September 14th, **Kynren** is a must-see outdoor spectacle. This epic live-action show at Auckland Castle depicts 2,000 years of British history, featuring a cast of hundreds, pyrotechnics, and immersive storytelling that brings history to life in a thrilling performance [[❞]](https://coquetcottages.co.uk/things-to-do/events-in-northumberland/).

Step Back in Time: 1940s Weekend at Aln Valley Railway

On July 27th and 28th, the **Aln Valley Railway** transforms into a time machine, taking visitors back to the 1940s. This event offers a nostalgic experience with vintage vehicles, reenactors, and live music, providing a unique glimpse into wartime Britain [[❞]](https://coquetcottages.co.uk/things-to-do/events-in-northumberland/).

Family Fun at Dinky Dub Fest

From July 26th to 28th, Druridge Bay Country Park hosts the **Dinky Dub Fest**. This family-friendly event features live bands, a variety of food and drink vendors, and water sports activities like kayaking and paddle boarding. It’s a perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment by the beach [[❞]](https://www.visitnorthumberland.com/inspire-me/blogs/summer-whats-on-guide).

Knights Tournament at Warkworth Castle

Witness the might and skill of medieval knights at Warkworth Castle on July 30th and 31st. The **Knights Tournament** showcases thrilling combat displays and offers insights into the weaponry and skills of knights from the past. It’s an educational and exciting event for all ages [[❞]](https://coquetcottages.co.uk/things-to-do/events-in-northumberland/).

Sunday Night Music in the Grove

For music lovers, the **Sunday Night Music in the Grove** on July 28th at 352 East Drive is a treat. Featuring the talents of Larry Smith, this event promises a relaxing evening with great music, perfect for winding down the weekend [[❞]](https://allevents.in/northumberland/august) [[❞]](https://allevents.in/northumberland/this-weekend).

Outdoor Adventures and More

Northumberland’s beautiful landscapes offer plenty of outdoor activities. From water sports at Druridge Bay to exploring scenic cycling routes and historic sites, there’s something for everyone. The county’s rich heritage and natural beauty provide the perfect backdrop for a variety of activities [[❞]](https://www.visitnorthumberland.com/explore/things-to-do/events).

### Conclusion

Northumberland is alive with events that cater to history buffs, music enthusiasts, families, and adventurers alike. Whether you’re keen on witnessing an epic historical reenactment, enjoying a family festival, or exploring the great outdoors, Northumberland has something special in store this week. For more details on these events and others, be sure to check out local event listings like Visit Northumberland and AllEvents.in [[❞]](https://www.visitnorthumberland.com/inspire-me/blogs/summer-whats-on-guide) [[❞]](https://allevents.in/northumberland/july).