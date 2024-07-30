Family Fun in Northumberland: August Activities for Kids

Northumberland, with its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture, offers a wealth of activities to keep children entertained during the summer month of August. From exploring castles and ancient ruins to enjoying outdoor adventures and interactive museums, Northumberland has something for every young explorer. Here’s a guide to the best activities and attractions for kids in Northumberland this August.

### Outdoor Adventures

**Alnwick Garden**: Start your adventure at the enchanting Alnwick Garden. With its grand cascade, Poison Garden, and a magical treehouse restaurant, it’s a place where children’s imaginations can run wild while exploring beautifully landscaped gardens.

**Kielder Water & Forest Park**: This vast park offers a range of outdoor activities, including cycling, walking, and watersports. The scenic beauty and abundant wildlife make it a perfect spot for family adventures and nature explorations.

**Bamburgh Beach**: Enjoy a day at the beach with stunning views of Bamburgh Castle. The expansive sandy beach is ideal for building sandcastles, playing beach games, and taking a refreshing dip in the sea.

### Historical and Educational Visits

**Alnwick Castle**: Known as the filming location for Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films, Alnwick Castle offers broomstick training sessions, medieval crafts, and guided tours. It’s a magical place for kids to learn about history and fantasy.

**Hadrian’s Wall**: Take a step back in time by exploring Hadrian’s Wall. With several Roman forts and interactive museums like Vindolanda and Housesteads, children can learn about ancient Roman history in an engaging way.

**Cragside House and Gardens**: Visit Cragside, the first house in the world to be lit by hydroelectricity. The estate features innovative gadgets, beautiful gardens, and woodland trails, providing a mix of history, technology, and nature.

### Adventure and Play

**Whitehouse Farm Centre**: This farm park offers hands-on animal encounters, tractor rides, and adventure playgrounds. It’s a fun and educational day out where kids can learn about farm animals and enjoy outdoor play.

**Northumberland Country Zoo**: A visit to this family-run zoo lets children see a variety of animals, including meerkats, lemurs, and reptiles. The zoo also offers interactive feeding sessions and educational talks.

**Go Ape Matfen**: For a thrilling outdoor adventure, head to Go Ape Matfen. The treetop adventure course includes zip lines, rope bridges, and Tarzan swings, providing an exhilarating experience for older kids and teenagers.

### Wildlife and Nature

**Farne Islands**: Take a boat trip to the Farne Islands to see puffins, seals, and a variety of seabirds. It’s a fantastic wildlife adventure where children can learn about marine life and enjoy spectacular views.

**Northumberland National Park**: This park offers endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, including hiking trails, picnic spots, and wildlife spotting. The picturesque landscapes and fresh air make it a perfect family outing.

**Druridge Bay Country Park**: With its beautiful beach, lake, and woodland, Druridge Bay Country Park is a great spot for picnics, walking, and bird watching. The park’s visitor center also provides information about local wildlife and habitats.

### Festivals and Events

**Great Northumberland**: Throughout August, Great Northumberland hosts a variety of cultural and family events across the county. From art workshops and theater performances to music festivals and historical reenactments, there’s always something happening to engage and entertain kids.

**Northumberland County Show**: This traditional agricultural show features livestock displays, craft stalls, and family-friendly activities. It’s a great way for children to learn about rural life and enjoy a day of entertainment.

**Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival**: Held annually, this festival includes family-friendly film screenings, workshops, and interactive media installations. It’s a creative and inspiring event that caters to all ages.

### Arts and Crafts

**The Alnwick Playhouse**: This arts center offers a range of family-friendly performances, including theater shows, music concerts, and film screenings. It’s a great place to introduce children to the performing arts.

**Kirkharle Courtyard**: This creative hub offers art galleries, craft shops, and workshops where kids can engage in hands-on art and craft activities. It’s an inspiring place to nurture creativity and artistic expression.

**Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick**: This family-friendly museum offers interactive exhibits and craft activities that explore the local history and culture of Northumberland. It’s an educational and enjoyable visit for children.

With its diverse range of activities, Northumberland is an ideal destination for family fun this August. Whether your children are history enthusiasts, nature lovers, or budding artists, there’s something here to capture their imaginations and create lasting summer memories.