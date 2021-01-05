Excello Law has continued the growth of its team across the Midlands with the recruitment of family lawyer Lorraine Phimister, based in Nuneaton, and commercial contracts and franchising specialist Gurmeet Jakhu, based in Sutton Coldfield.

Lorraine qualified in 2007 and specialises in high net worth divorce cases and financial matters arising from divorce, including family businesses, trusts and assets held abroad. Lorraine also deals with children and domestic violence cases. She works primarily across Warwickshire and Leicestershire and is accredited by the Law Society Family Law Panel.

Qualifying in 1996, Gurmeet is a franchise and commercial specialist acting for both franchisors and franchisees on contractual documentation necessary to set up and operate a franchise business including commercial trading agreements, construction and interpretation of commercial contracts, dispute resolution, termination rights and taking steps to enforce post termination rights and restrictive covenants. Gurmeet is a member of the Birmingham Law Society Dispute Resolution Committee.

Joanne Losty, director at Excello Law, commented: “As one of the longest-established, national agile law firms, we have seen unprecedented interest in our business model from senior, experienced lawyers like Lorraine and Gurmeet over the past six months. We are delighted that our continued investment in the Midlands, and the full flexibility we offer lawyers to develop their practice, is proving attractive. We shall continue our recruitment programme across the region.”

On joining the firm, Lorraine commented: “Having been a partner at a firm for 10 years, I sought a new challenge with a forward-thinking, modern firm that would provide me with excellent support and resources. It really couldn’t have worked out better for me as I am now able to do what I do best which is to provide an excellent level of service to my clients.”

Gurmeet added: “I was attracted to Excello Law because of the level of support offered and the established infrastructure, which meant that I could ‘hit the floor running’. Having the ability to control my own career and destiny was a key incentive for me. I am now able to focus my full attention on looking after my clients and building relationships with new prospects.”