A spilled glass of red wine can feel like a disaster, especially on light-colored clothing or delicate fabrics. But in Italy—where wine is practically a national treasure—people have been removing wine stains for centuries without using harsh chemicals.

Clothing experts at Edit Suits , known for their deep understanding of fine fabrics, explain how Italians use simple, natural household items to erase wine stains effortlessly. Here’s how you can do the same at home.

The Italian Wine Stain Removal Trick

In Italy, wine stains aren’t treated with expensive stain removers or bleach—those can damage fabrics and set the stain deeper. Instead, Italians rely on a few simple kitchen staples and a quick response.

Follow these steps immediately after a spill for the best results:

1. Absorb the Excess Wine with Salt

As soon as you spill red wine, grab some salt (coarse salt works best).

Pour a generous amount directly onto the stain.

The salt draws out the liquid, preventing the wine from soaking deeper into the fabric.

Why It Works: Salt is highly absorbent and prevents the stain from spreading.

2. Use Sparkling Water for a Gentle Lift

After letting the salt sit for 5–10 minutes, shake it off.

Pour sparkling water (or plain club soda) over the stain.

Blot gently with a clean cloth—never rub, as that can push the stain deeper.

Why It Works: The carbonation in sparkling water lifts the wine molecules out of the fabric without harsh chemicals.

3. Apply Boiling Water for Tough Stains (Only for Certain Fabrics!)

If the stain is still visible and the fabric is sturdy (like cotton or linen), try the Italian boiling water trick.

Stretch the stained area over a bowl and slowly pour boiling water from a height of about 12 inches.

The hot water dilutes and flushes out the wine stain.

Avoid This on Delicate Fabrics! This method is not recommended for silk, wool, or cashmere, as heat can damage these materials.

4. Finish with Milk or White Vinegar for Stubborn Stains

If the stain persists, soak the fabric in warm milk or diluted white vinegar for 30 minutes before washing as usual.

Both ingredients break down tannins, the compounds in wine that cause staining.

Why It Works: Italians have used milk baths for silk and fine fabrics for centuries—this method is gentle but effective on most clothing.

Why Edit Suits Recommends This Method

Experts at Edit Suits , who work with premium fabrics like wool, silk, and linen, confirm that natural stain-removal methods protect delicate materials better than commercial stain removers.

“Harsh chemicals can weaken fabrics over time, especially natural fibers like wool and cotton,” explains an Edit Suits fabric specialist. “This Italian method removes stains effectively while keeping the integrity of the fabric intact.”

Bonus Italian Laundry Trick: Sunlight for Whites

If the wine stain is on white clothing, Italians swear by sun-drying after washing. Sunlight naturally bleaches out stains without damaging fabric fibers.

Final Thoughts: A Wine Spill Doesn’t Have to Ruin Your Clothes

With salt, sparkling water, and a few simple household ingredients, you can remove wine stains the Italian way—without using a single harsh chemical.

So the next time you spill a glass of red, stay calm and treat it like an Italian would—with a little salt and a lot of confidence.