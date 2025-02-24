Exploring Cliff Lakes: The Ultimate Aqua Park Adventure

Located near Tamworth, Staffordshire, Cliff Lakes is one of the Midlands’ most exciting water parks, offering a variety of activities for thrill-seekers and families alike. Whether you’re looking for an adrenaline rush on its giant inflatable obstacles or a more relaxed day on the water, Cliff Lakes has something for everyone.

Aqualand: The Star Attraction

One of the key highlights of Cliff Lakes is Aqualand, a massive inflatable aqua park that consists of five connected water parks. Designed for visitors aged six and above, Aqualand features thrilling slides, climbing walls, and various challenging obstacles that test balance and agility. Each session lasts for 80 minutes and is priced at £24 per person, including a shortie wetsuit, aqua socks, and a buoyancy aid to ensure a safe and comfortable experience.

Group Bookings and Special Events

Cliff Lakes is an ideal destination for group outings, accommodating birthday parties, corporate team-building events, and even stag and hen dos. Groups of 10 or more can enjoy special discounts, making it a fantastic and affordable option for large gatherings.

Additional Activities

Beyond the thrills of Aqualand, Cliff Lakes also offers stand-up paddleboarding and open water swimming. The park is well-known for its cold-water swimming sessions, which attract both experienced swimmers and beginners looking to embrace the challenge.

Visitor Information

Cliff Lakes is conveniently located at Tamworth Road, Cliff, Warwickshire, B78 2DL, and features an on-site café that operates during event times, offering refreshments to visitors.

For those planning a visit, here are some key tips:

Book in advance – Sessions can fill up quickly, especially during peak seasons.

Arrive early – Visitors are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before their session to complete check-in and attend a mandatory safety briefing.

Sign a disclaimer – All participants must complete an online waiver before arrival.

Plan Your Visit

Whether you’re looking for an exciting family day out or an adventurous water experience, Cliff Lakes is a must-visit destination. With thrilling activities, safety-focused facilities, and a fun atmosphere, it’s no wonder why it remains one of the top water parks in the region.

For the latest information on bookings, session times, and events, visit the official Cliff Lakes website or check their social media channels.