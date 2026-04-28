BIG FAT GREEK FEST RETURNS FOR ANOTHER SMASHING EVENT

A MUCH-loved celebration which brings a taste of the Greek Islands – and the music of ABBA – to the North East is set to return for a third time.

The Big Fat Greek Fest has become a hugely popular date on the calendar at Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall Hotel, held in the venue’s Grand Marquee with an afternoon filled with music, meze and Mediterranean magic.

And now lovers of Mamma Mia can once again enjoy a trip to the fictional island of Kalokairi on Saturday 26 September.

Running from 12pm until 6pm, guests can expect a jam-packed afternoon of entertainment, starting with a traditional Greek cocktail on arrival, followed by a three course Greek lunch and a spectacular show.

The event’s centrepiece is a cast of 20 performers, including singers, dancers and acrobats, who will bring the Greek party spirit to life with non stop routines, live vocals and audience interaction.

With dancing encouraged and napkins sure to be flying, the event is perfect for those marking a birthday, hen party or just looking for a fabulous afternoon with friends.

A number of different packages are available including Hardwick Taverna Tickets at £40 each, which include the arrival cocktail, lunch and entertainment.

Those who want to make it more of an occasion can opt for Stavros The Great VIP tables, which must be booked as a table of ten.

At £75 a head, this special package includes the cocktail, a meet and greet by a cast member who will take guests to their table, a Greek meze board to tuck into before the main meal, a Limoncellos shot and five bottles of wine.

The ultimate experience is Donna’s Divas VVIP, which is £95 per person – again only bookable as a table of ten.

Along with all of the options of the Stavros package, guests will also get a table in a premium position, table service for drinks throughout the event and five bottles of Prosecco.

Helen Attley, sales and event manager at Hardwick Hall said that every year the experience was growing in popularity.

“The Big Fat Greek Fest is always a huge celebration and we’re delighted that guests return year on year,” said Helen.

“It’s the perfect experience for anyone who loves Mamma Mia or who just wants to get together with their friends, family or colleagues.”

Tickets are now on sale and early booking is recommended, as demand is expected to be high.

For more information or to book, call 01740 620253 or email events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk.