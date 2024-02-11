Exploring Pastor Chris’ nephew’s ascend to stardom

From working with Sinach to influencing young Christ Embassy members, Pastor Chris’ nephew, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome, is making a name for himself.

As Pastor Chris’ nephew, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome, was born into a family deeply rooted in Christian faith and ministry. Growing up in Nigeria, he experienced firsthand the influence and impact of his uncle’s teachings and leadership within the Christ Embassy community.

From an early age, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome was immersed in an environment of spiritual devotion and service, shaping his values and worldview.

Throughout his childhood, Pastor Chris’ nephew exhibited a keen interest in the ministry, often accompanying his uncle to church events and conferences. His upbringing was characterized by a strong emphasis on faith, education and family values, instilled by his parents and reinforced within the broader Oyakhilome family circle.

Despite the challenges and pressures of adolescence, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome remained steadfast in his commitment to his spiritual journey, drawing inspiration from his uncle’s exemplary life and teachings.

His formative years laid the foundation for his future endeavors and contributions to the Christian ministry, setting him on a path of purpose and service aligned with the principles upheld by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Pastor Chris’ nephew’s role in the family

As the nephew of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome is part of a closely-knit family deeply involved in the Christ Embassy ministry.

Born into a lineage dedicated to Christian service, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome is the son of Kathy Woghiren and the grandson of Angelina Oyakhilome, making him a direct relative of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, who is his uncle. Growing up in such a spiritually vibrant environment, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome was influenced by the teachings and values upheld by his uncle and extended family members.

Within the Oyakhilome family, he shares a special bond with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, who serves as both a mentor and a role model in his life. Alongside his mother, Kathy Woghiren, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome has been actively involved in various ministry activities and initiatives led by his uncle, contributing to the growth and impact of Christ Embassy both locally and globally.

As Pastor Chris’ nephew, he embodies the legacy of faith and service that defines the Oyakhilome family, embracing his role with a sense of purpose and dedication. His familial ties and shared commitment to the ministry serve as a source of inspiration and support as he continues to pursue his own path within the Christ Embassy community.

How Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome got to work with Sinach

Being Pastor Chris’ nephew, Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren is not only a member of the renowned Oyakhilome family but also an emerging leader in Africa. With a passion for inspiring young people through the Word of God, he has carved out a unique career path that combines business acumen with a commitment to spreading the good news.

As the CEO of Carel Films Enterprise, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome utilizes modern communication mediums to produce Christian music videos and animations that reach a wide audience.

His contributions span over 100 Christian music videos, including hits like “I Know Who I Am” by Sinach and “Kinging” by Rozey. Through his work, Pastor Chris’ nephew aims to amplify the message of faith and inspiration to audiences around the world.

Despite his young age, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome has already achieved significant recognition for his talents. By the age of 20, he had garnered multiple awards, including the American Academy of Animations Award and the Walt Disney Award.

His innovative approach to storytelling and visual communication has earned him accolades and nominations, including recognition as a nominee for the Future Africa Leaders’ Award (FALA).

As Pastor Chris’ nephew, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome embodies the family’s commitment to excellence and service, using his talents to make the genius of others shine bright in the world of Christian entertainment and ministry.

Pastor Chris’ nephew influences future generations

Continuing his journey as a key figure in the Christian ministry, Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren actively contributes to the LoveWorld Next Academy and the LoveWorld Institute of Innovation and Technology.

As Pastor Chris’s nephew, he is deeply involved in shaping the future of Christian leadership and technological innovation within the LoveWorld community.

In his role within the LoveWorld Next Academy, Daysman Woghiren Oyakhilome plays a vital role in nurturing and equipping young leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in ministry.

Through mentorship programs, training sessions, and educational initiatives, he empowers the next generation of Christian leaders to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

Additionally, his involvement in the LoveWorld Institute of Innovation and Technology underscores his commitment to leveraging technology for the advancement of the gospel.

By exploring innovative solutions and fostering creativity in the realm of technology, he contributes to the development of cutting-edge tools and platforms that enhance the reach and effectiveness of Christian ministry in the digital age.

Through his work in both the LoveWorld Next Academy and the LoveWorld Institute of Innovation and Technology, Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren continues to uphold the legacy of excellence and innovation established by his uncle, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

His dedication to empowering future leaders and embracing technological advancements reflects his commitment to advancing the Kingdom of God in today’s world.