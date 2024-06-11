Exploring the Best Ice Cream Parlours in the Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Dales, renowned for its stunning landscapes and charming villages, is also home to some of the finest ice cream parlours in the UK. Each offers a unique blend of flavors and experiences, making them perfect stops during a summer adventure. Here’s a look at some of the best ice cream spots you shouldn’t miss when visiting the Dales.

Brymor Ice Cream

Located in Masham, Brymor Ice Cream is a must-visit for any ice cream enthusiast. This family-run business prides itself on producing delicious ice cream using milk from their own herd of Guernsey cows. With over 35 flavors to choose from, including the exotic Black Cherry Whim Wham and classic vanilla, there’s something for everyone. The parlour itself is set on a picturesque farm, offering both indoor and outdoor seating, making it an ideal spot for families to enjoy a day out​ (Yorkshire Tots to Teens)​​ (Mason’s Campsite)​.

Wensleydale Ice Cream Parlour

Nestled in the heart of Leyburn, the Wensleydale Ice Cream Parlour offers a delightful selection of flavors such as strawberries and champagne, salted caramel, and Malteasers. Beyond ice cream, they serve an array of other treats including waffles, scones, and toasties, perfect for a midday meal. The scenic location in the Yorkshire Dales adds to the charm, providing a wonderful setting to relax and indulge​ (The Yorkshireman)​​ (Yorkshire Dales)​.