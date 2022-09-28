As the UK’s leading expert in Real Estate, Development, and Delivery, F3GROUP is a trusted and professional development partner known for its agility, innovation and ability to realise complex schemes by using its expertise in optimising investment decisions.

28 September 2022, London, UK – F3GROUP is delighted to announce the appointment of Jon Dixon as its new CEO, with current CEO Gavin Gleave taking up a new role within the company as Executive Chairman.

A qualified chartered surveyor, Jon brings with him a wealth of experience in the real estate investment and development industry across Europe and the Middle East. His most recent appointment has been as Director at QNB Capital, leading a London and Paris-based team, managing a c. £4bn UK and European real estate fund.

He was responsible for leading all asset, investment and development management activity across the portfolio on behalf of the investors. Prior to taking the role of Head of European Real Estate, his role had extended to leading a large-scale development in Qatar, where he helped to establish the development and asset management team.

Jon has also previously worked at Deloitte, within the specialist corporate finance real estate team. Within this role, he successfully delivered high-profile projects for a range of blue chip clients and assisted funders, developers, and occupiers in technical board-level real estate projects.

Gavin comments: “We are very pleased to welcome Jon on board. At a time when F3GROUP is experiencing continued high growth, his role will be crucial. Jon brings with him a strong track record in the development and construction industry. His relationship with investors and excellent leadership skills will be a huge asset to the company.”

Gavin continues: “I am also incredibly delighted to be taking up the role of Executive Chairman of the F3GROUP at this pivotal time and building on the company’s proven track record in property and real estate development management ownership.”

Jon says: “I am very pleased to be joining F3GROUP which has a tremendous reputation within the real estate industry for innovation and is a trusted development partner known for its expertise in both the public and private sectors. I’m looking forward to working with such a fantastic team.”

As the UK’s leading expert in Real Estate, Development and Delivery, F3GROUP is a trusted and professional development partner known for its agility, innovation and ability to realise complex schemes by using their expertise in optimising investment decisions.

A multi-tiered development management consultancy with 40 years of experience from across the Real Estate and the Construction industries, working with both the private and public sectors.

