Dubai is one of the developed cities in the world. The architectural development and the amazing infrastructural edifices have turned Dubai into one of the most visited cities in the world. With more than thousands of people coming into Dubai from Dubai International Airport, Dubai has some of the best hotels in the world to accommodate tourists and visitors in Dubai. More so, the world’s only seven-star hotel Burj Al’ Arab is located in Dubai. If you are someone that loves living the luxurious life, Dubai is a place you should be.

Renting a car in Dubai is one thing that you will most likely do when you are in Dubai. This is because due to the expensive cost of cars, you only drive some of the best cars in Dubai by renting the car from a car rental company like Rent a car Dubai or Car Rental Dubai. So many car rental companies exist in Dubai, to provide rental cars to individuals who want to rent a car. These car rental deals are offered by the car rental companies on long term or short term car rentals. However, to rent a car in Dubai, there are two basic requirements that you must satisfy; you must be up to 21 years and you must have a valid driver’s license. Different rental cars come at different costs and in this article, we will discuss the factors affecting the cost of renting a car in Dubai. They include;

Type of rental car

When you want to rent a car from a car rental company, the type of rental car you chose is one factor that will affect the cost of the renting the rental car of your choice. Luxurious rental cars are more expensive than the standard rental cars and come with an expensive car rental deal than the standard cars. So when you want to rent a car from a car rental company on a long term or short term car rental, the type of rental car you choose is one factor that affects the cost of renting a car in Dubai.

Security deposit

The security deposit collected by the car rental company is another factor that affects the cost of renting a car in Dubai. When you want to rent a car from a car rental company in Dubai, you will be asked to pay a certain charge in advance to create an understanding between you and the car rental company. The fee you pay is known as the ''security deposit''. The security deposit varies from one car to another and it is generally applied in most car rental companies in Dubai that the more expensive the car, the higher the security deposit and the cheaper the car, the cheaper the security deposit that will be required.

Installation of car accessories

When you rent a car from a car rental company, you are most likely going to demand for some equipment to make your driving more comfortable. Example, GPS trackers are available for rent to guide drivers who may not really know the city well. Also, children seats are fixed in cars for children. All this equipment comes at a rental cost and if you desire this equipment in your car, you will have to pay more money for the rental car. The installation of rental car accessories is another factor that affects the cost of renting a car in Dubai.

Insurance policy

The insurance policy of car rental companies is another factor that affects the cost of renting a car in Dubai. Each car rental company operating in Dubai have its own insurance policy that provides insurance cover for rental cars. For some expensive rental cars, the car rental company offers high insurance charges to provide insurance cover for the rental cars.

Discounts

Discounts rates are offered by some car rental companies in Dubai. These discounts offered by some car rental companies is another factor that affects the cost of renting a car in Dubai. Discounts are offered by some car rental companies for using some services like car rental reservations or renting a car on a long term car rental deal.

Tolls

Tolls are usually collected by the government of United Arabs Emirates for driving a car in Dubai. When you are driving in Dubai, some routes contain toll gates where you are supposed to pay your toll. However, in some cases, certain individuals driving a rental car normally refuse to pay these tolls. The computerized electronic systems installed on the road will detect the car to be a rental car due to the plate number on the car. The car rental company will be contacted by the government authorities, and the individual will be charged a toll fine by the car rental company. When renting a car from a car rental company in Dubai, toll is another factor that affects the cost of renting a car in Dubai.

Most car rental companies provide 24/7 car rental services to individuals that want to rent a car in Dubai. These car rental services are provided on a long term or short term car rental deal. Certain factors affect the cost of renting a car from a car rental company in Dubai. The type of rental car, security deposit, car installation of car accessories, insurance policies, discounts and tolls are some of the factors that affect the cost of renting a car in Dubai. So when you are renting a car in Dubai, these factors must be considered so you can get the best car rental deal for yourself.

This article is written by Abasiofon Fidelis.